McGrath named Uptown’s events, branding director
Uptown Greenville has named Courtnee McGrath as the new events and branding director, dedicated to the revitalization of Greenville’s central business district.
McGrath has been with Uptown Greenville since 2019 serving as an intern and, most recently, as event manager. The COVID-19 pandemic shifted her role from in-person events to other forms of activation forcing McGrath to adapt quickly.
As events and branding director, McGrath is responsible for managing multiple events including Freeboot Friday, PirateFest and the First Friday ArtWalk. These events help support the cultural fabric and commercial growth of Uptown Greenville and are part of a larger effort to make Greenville an even better place to live, play, eat, shop and invest.
A 2020 graduate of East Carolina University with a bachelor of science in communication concentrating in public relations and minors in political science and sports studies, McGrath has experience working with such organizations as Pirate Radio, Exercise Is Medicine on Campus and FreshVibes.
McGrath said she is excited to work in a fast-paced position helping promote a city she loves.
“Uptown Greenville works to better the city and make it a thriving environment to be enjoyed by all, whether it be shopping, eating, living or attending events,” she said.
“It was an easy decision to stay in Greenville. I consider this city my home and I love the growth and transformation I have seen since I first arrived in 2016. I am honored to be a part of its continued growth.”
Howard earns retirement plans specialist designation
Rob Howard III, financial consultant with Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, has been awarded the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialists designation.
The program provides experienced advisers who are focused on retirement plans with the knowledge to recommend implementation techniques that can be executed into well-structured, company-appropriate retirement plans.
As retirement plan options evolve and complexity increases, many companies seek professional plan administrators to design, install, and maintain their company retirement plans. Firms, nonprofits, and government organizations of all sizes recognize the skills needed to implement and oversee these internal retirement plans. The designation demonstrates that advisers have those skills.
Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors is a member of the Retirement Plan Advisor Program with Wells Fargo Advisors. This group of advisers specializes in serving institutional/corporate retirement plan clients.
Howard holds a bachelor of science in economics with a minor in business administration from East Carolina University and has 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. He lives in Greenville with his wife, Kathy, and their two children.
Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors is located at 1710 East Arlington Blvd., Suite A Greenville.
Dixon named to N.C. Pro Bono Honor Society
Phillip R. Dixon, attorney at law, has been selected for the fourth year in a row for inclusion in the Supreme Court of North Carolina’s North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society.
As encouraged by the North Carolina Rule of Professional Conduct 6.1, this honor signals the importance of substantial and valuable legal contributions to people of limited means in North Carolina.
To memorialize this achievement, the Supreme Court of North Carolina recognized Dixon for his contribution to the people of North Carolina through pro bono legal services on May 10.
Dixon is a past member of the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Bar Association and previously served as chairman of its Endowment Committee, chairman of the Practical Training Committee, and chairman of the Education Law Section, from which he received a Distinguished Service Award.
He also previously served as convention chairman of the annual meeting of the North Carolina Bar Association.
He is a past recipient of the I. Beverly Lake Public Service Award from the North Carolina Bar Association for extraordinary public service and was in the inaugural class of Citizen Lawyers selected by the North Carolina Bar Association Board of Governors for exemplary public service.
Sutton honored among powerful women in banking
American Banker Magazine has announced the honorees of its third annual Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next program, highlighting 15 women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past year.
The Next program celebrates women younger than 40 whose achievements set them apart in their companies’ leadership pipelines.
First Carolina Bank’s Shannon Sutton has been recognized on this list for her many contributions, most notably building a culture of encouragement, designing a wellness program and leading the human resources department during a pandemic.
Next program applicants must have an endorsement from a senior executive at their financial institutions and demonstrate a level of leadership and skill worthy of the C-suite to be considered for the list. Additional requirements for consideration are:
- A nomination by one of their mentors or direct managers
- A minimum of one year with their current institution
- A high-level participation in a major initiative for their institution during the previous 18 months
- A demonstration of leadership qualities beyond that particular project
“Shannon Sutton is an inspiration to us all. She strives every day to make the bank and the world a better place. We are lucky to have her as a part of our team,” said Kristen Brabble, chief operating officer of First Carolina Bank.
“Shannon has built a ‘best in class’ human resources platform for our company that helped make us a destination employer. She has the complete confidence and trust of all First Carolina team members,” said Ron Day, president and chief executive officer of First Carolina Bank.
“All of the women on the list this year have been crisis-tested by a pandemic and social upheaval, and all have risen to the challenge,” said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker and chair of the Most Powerful Women program.
“This next generation of women may be younger than those in our Most Powerful Women rankings, but I was blown away by how accomplished they are.” McGeer said. “Their stories will inspire others across the industry.”
American Banker will recognize Sutton and the other honorees through a virtual experience during its upcoming conference, NEXT: Sessions on Leadership, a three-day program gathering current and future change-makers to examine the most pressing issues facing industry executives, including the ways in which leadership needs to evolve to meet the challenges ahead.