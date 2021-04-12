Harris named general manager at Park Boat Co.
Park Boat Co. has announced the promotion of Bryan Harris to general manager. Harris will oversee the day-today business dealings of the Washington dealership.
“I’m excited to announce Bryan’s promotion,” said Austin Smithwick, Park Boat Co. owner. “He is a competitive and dynamic individual with a history in the boating industry. Bryan has proven to be an invaluable resource to our team, and I look forward to seeing his skills shine as our general manager.”
“I have a passion for sales and development, and am excited about this new opportunity,” Harris said. “Our team is wonderful; they have a passion for boating and helping our customers get out on the water. I look forward to working with them and providing the level of customer service that Park Boat Co. customers want and expect.”
Harris, who was born and raised in Greenville, joined the company in 2007. Prior to his promotion, he served as sales manager, a position he will continue to hold along with general manager.
Harris and his wife, Richele, live in Greenville. He has three sons and enjoys fishing, hunting and, of course, spending time on the water boating with his family.
USCellular named Phillips development manager
UScellular has promoted Machella Phillips to agent development manager at the company’s agent retail locations across eastern North Carolina. In this role, Phillips is responsible for leading her group of agent owners as their technology experts help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Phillips brings more than 25 years of wireless experience to her new role.
“At U.S. Cellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina.. “Machella’s passion for learning throughout her U.S. Cellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her guide our agent team across Eastern North Carolina.”
Phillips holds a bachelor of science in business administration from East Carolina University. Phillips has worked with the company’s agent locations for the past seven years. She lives in Winterville.
County honors employees for years of service
On April 5, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service.
Certificates and recognition pins were given to employees who reached five, 10, 15 20 and 25 years.
Service awards are given quarterly during regular meetings of the board.
FIVE YEARS
Terry Lynn Anderson,
- solid waste & recycling
Yolanda Anntionette Bowens,
- social services
Jacob Daniel Brinson,
- sheriff’s office
Kristey Coulter,
- Public Health
Michael J. Eubanks,
- sheriff’s office
Chad Allen Hardee,
- sheriff’s office
Blair Lindler Hines,
- sheriff’s office
Jared Allen Maupin,
- emergency management
Ashley Nicole Moore,
- social services
Mark William Murosky,
- environmental health
Krista Noel Owens,
- sheriff’s office
Nicole V. Sawyer,
- social services
Aaron James Stangland,
- sheriff’s office
Natesha Moye Staton,
- social services
Etta M. Sutton,
- detention center
Fallon Nicole Thomasson,
- social services
Joshua Alan Troxell,
- emergency management
Charlean Johnson Ward,
- social services
Brenda D. Williams,
- social services
Shenita Denise Witherspoon,
- social services
Sol X. Wuensch,
- GIS (management information systems)
10 YEARS
Andy Burlingham,
- cooperative extension
Billy Jo Tripp,
- detention center
15 YEARS
Lorenzo B. Atkinson,
- solid waste & recycling
Kecia Adams-Council,
- social services
Jared D. Dobbs,
- sheriff’s office
Debbie J. Eastman,
- detention center
Christopher L. Hill,
- sheriff’s office
Theresa M. Samson,
- social services
Matthew C. Sholar,
- emergency management
Jennifer A. Stroud,
- social services
20 YEARS
Joseph B. Johnson,
- detention center
Vashti J. Kittrell,
- public health
William J. Lanier,
- sheriff’s office
25 YEARS
Edward C. Suggs,
- sheriff’s office
Michael C. Taylor,
- management information systems
Tony O. Williams,
- sheriff’s office
County employee retires after 30 years
Casper F. Galloway retired from Pitt County Government after 30 years and three months.
At the time of his retirement, Galloway was an IT support specialist I at management information systems.