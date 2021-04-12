Harris named general manager at Park Boat Co.

Park Boat Co. has announced the promotion of Bryan Harris to general manager. Harris will oversee the day-today business dealings of the Washington dealership.

“I’m excited to announce Bryan’s promotion,” said Austin Smithwick, Park Boat Co. owner. “He is a competitive and dynamic individual with a history in the boating industry. Bryan has proven to be an invaluable resource to our team, and I look forward to seeing his skills shine as our general manager.”

“I have a passion for sales and development, and am excited about this new opportunity,” Harris said. “Our team is wonderful; they have a passion for boating and helping our customers get out on the water. I look forward to working with them and providing the level of customer service that Park Boat Co. customers want and expect.”

Harris, who was born and raised in Greenville, joined the company in 2007. Prior to his promotion, he served as sales manager, a position he will continue to hold along with general manager.

Harris and his wife, Richele, live in Greenville. He has three sons and enjoys fishing, hunting and, of course, spending time on the water boating with his family.

USCellular named Phillips development manager

UScellular has promoted Machella Phillips to agent development manager at the company’s agent retail locations across eastern North Carolina. In this role, Phillips is responsible for leading her group of agent owners as their technology experts help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Phillips brings more than 25 years of wireless experience to her new role.

“At U.S. Cellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina.. “Machella’s passion for learning throughout her U.S. Cellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her guide our agent team across Eastern North Carolina.”

Phillips holds a bachelor of science in business administration from East Carolina University. Phillips has worked with the company’s agent locations for the past seven years. She lives in Winterville.

County honors employees for years of service

On April 5, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service.

Certificates and recognition pins were given to employees who reached five, 10, 15 20 and 25 years.

Service awards are given quarterly during regular meetings of the board.

FIVE YEARS

Terry Lynn Anderson,

  • solid waste & recycling

Yolanda Anntionette Bowens,

  • social services

Jacob Daniel Brinson,

  • sheriff’s office

Kristey Coulter,

  • Public Health

Michael J. Eubanks,

  • sheriff’s office

Chad Allen Hardee,

  • sheriff’s office

Blair Lindler Hines,

  • sheriff’s office

Jared Allen Maupin,

  • emergency management

Ashley Nicole Moore,

  • social services

Mark William Murosky,

  • environmental health

Krista Noel Owens,

  • sheriff’s office

Nicole V. Sawyer,

  • social services

Aaron James Stangland,

  • sheriff’s office

Natesha Moye Staton,

  • social services

Etta M. Sutton,

  • detention center

Fallon Nicole Thomasson,

  • social services

Joshua Alan Troxell,


  • emergency management

Charlean Johnson Ward,

  • social services

Brenda D. Williams,

  • social services

Shenita Denise Witherspoon,

  • social services

Sol X. Wuensch,

  • GIS (management information systems)

10 YEARS

Andy Burlingham,

  • cooperative extension

Billy Jo Tripp,

  • detention center

15 YEARS

Lorenzo B. Atkinson,

  • solid waste & recycling

Kecia Adams-Council,

  • social services

Jared D. Dobbs,

  • sheriff’s office

Debbie J. Eastman,

  • detention center

Christopher L. Hill,

  • sheriff’s office

Theresa M. Samson,

  • social services

Matthew C. Sholar,

  • emergency management

Jennifer A. Stroud,

  • social services

20 YEARS

Joseph B. Johnson,

  • detention center

Vashti J. Kittrell,

  • public health

William J. Lanier,

  • sheriff’s office

25 YEARS

Edward C. Suggs,

  • sheriff’s office

Michael C. Taylor,

  • management information systems

Tony O. Williams,

  • sheriff’s office

County employee retires after 30 years

Casper F. Galloway retired from Pitt County Government after 30 years and three months.

At the time of his retirement, Galloway was an IT support specialist I at management information systems.

