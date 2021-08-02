Williams, Sheehan elected to sports board positions
The Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission has announced that both staff members have been elected to new sports tourism industry board positions.
Gray Williams, executive director of Play Greenville, NC Sports, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for Sports Events and Tourism Association, the national trade association for the sports tourism industry.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the SportsETA board. This has been a goal of mine for years, and I look forward to serving with colleagues from across the country,” Williams said. “Serving on this board continues to put Greenville-Pitt County on the map of key industry players, being one of the only representatives of small to mid-size destinations. I look forward to bringing my knowledge, expertise, and ideas.”
Since being established in 1992, SportsETA’s promise has been to deliver quality education, networking opportunities, and event management and marketing know-how to members, including destinations, rights holders and industry partners.
Paul Sheehan, director of sports development for Play Greenville, NC Sports, has been elected to serve on the executive committee as the treasurer of the North Carolina Sports Association.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the executive committee for the North Carolina Sports Association,” Sheehan said. “During my time serving as an at-large member of the board, it became clear that serving on the executive committee would help position Greenville-Pitt County as a leading destination within the state.”
The North Carolina Sports Association is a statewide collaboration of sports commissions, visitors bureaus, parks and recreation entities and sports authorities from across North Carolina who share a direct interest in supporting sports events. The NCSA exists to help planners explore the state to find the perfect community to host successful sports events.
Through these new board positions, Williams and Sheehan continue the industrywide leadership that Play Greenville, NC Sports has established. Play Greenville, NC Sports has earned respect in the industry from other sports commissions and convention and visitors bureaus, as well as rights holders and industry partners.
Farless celebrates 25 years with CopyPro
Joey Farless, controller, recently celebrated her 25-year anniversary with CopyPro. She works out of the company’s corporate office in Greenville.
Farless, who started with CopyPro in 1995, began her career as a sales administrator and later became a financial assistant. In her current position as controller, Farless is responsible for keeping accurate financial records for the company; keeping up to date with job knowledge; and continuing to accomplish the organization’s goals.
“Joey’s commitment to the company and her knowledge of daily operations makes her a tremendous asset to CopyPro. We are honored to congratulate her on 25 years of service and look forward to many more,” said Jason Jones, COO.
Farless and her husband, Lewis, have one child and live in the Greenville area.
Hanna named SILVERcare caregiver of the quarter
SILVERcare has announced that Pat Hanna, certified nursing assistant, has been chosen as the featured caregiver for the second quarter 2021.
Hanna was chosen for her positive attitude and genuine concern for her client’s wellbeing and the care she provides for each of her clients.
SILVERcare, located at 2865 Charles Blvd., Greenville, is a locally owned, licensed home care agency established in 1993 to provide in-home assistance to the elderly, including personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation and post-hospitalization care.
Jones recognized as ‘Premier Advisor’
Wells Fargo Advisors has, for the 11th consecutive year, recognized L. Mitchell Jones III, managing director and investment officer, as a member of the firm’s Premier Advisor program.
The distinction is held by a select group of financial advisers within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by completion of educational components, business production based on either of the past two years and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, may also be used to determine recipients.
Jones lives in Greenville with his wife, Mandi, and their three children. He serves on the Vidant Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees and the Vidant Medical Center Foundation as capital campaign co-chairman.
Jones is the chairman of the Investment Advisory Board for the Community Foundation of NC East Inc. and is a member of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Keller Williams hires new staff members
Keller Williams Realty Points East has hired several new staff members.
Sherry Newkirk is a Greenville native who has lived in the area for 33 years.
She is married with six children and is a hair stylist.
Newkirk has an associate’s degree in business administration.
She is new to real estate.
Dean Lawson was born in Anchorage, Alaska and raised in Goldsboro. He has lived in the area for 35 years.
Lawson is single, and in his spare time he enjoys traveling, gardening, playing guitar and reading.
He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from East Carolina University and a doctorate in history from the University of Alabama.
Lawson is new to real estate.
Krista Wade is a Pitt County native who has lived in the area for 48 years.
She is married with three children. In her free time, she enjoys singing, traveling, dancing and decorating.
Wade has an associate’s degree in medical office administration.
She is new to real estate.
Rachel Wright was born in Paris, France, and raised in Fort Washington, Maryland. She has lived in the area for two years.
Wright is single and enjoys reading, the beach and sports — she is a Ravens fan.
She studied at the University of Maryland and worked as an insurance producer and business owner of Rachelchats.
Wright is new to real estate.
Kat Stewart was born and raised in Chestertown, Maryland. She has lived in the area for 16 years.
She is married with seven children. In her spare time, she enjoys golf, going to the beach and reading.
Stewart has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s in elementary education.
She has been in real estate for three months.
Bob Stewart is a native of Gaitherburg, Maryland. He has lived in the area for 16 years.
He is married with seven children. In his spare time he enjoys plumbing and football.
Stewart is a master plumber.
He has been in real estate for one month.