Castillo to head U.S. translators association
Javier Castillo Jr. has been unanimously elected to head the United States Chapter of the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters.
Founded in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2009 by a group of professional language mediators, IAPTI’s purpose is to foster ethical practices in the field of linguistic translation and interpretation.
“I proposed Javier Castillo because he is aligned with our association’s principles and objectives. His years of experience and professional reputation led to him being unanimously approved by our board,” said Aurora Humarán, IAPTI President.
Castillo serves as president of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters, a chapter of the American Translators Association, which represents professionals in both North and South Carolina. He also is the founder and president of Castillo Language Services in Greenville.
Castillo attended his first IAPTI conference in Bordeaux, France, in 2016 and became a highly engaged member of the association. He has since served as a featured speaker at IAPTI conferences in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Valencia, Spain, and developed educational videos for the organization.
“I was amazed at the level of professional translators and interpreters that I met from all over Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America,” Castillo said.
As a federally certified court interpreter, medical interpreter and contract interpreter for the U.S. Department of State, Castillo brings experience and knowledge to this role.
“I’ve worked as an interpreter in emergency rooms to coal mines in West Virginia to federal courts across the country to the Pentagon,” he said. “I am honored to represent IAPTI as president of the U.S. chapter.”
Trillium medical director receives certification
As the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services restarts the launch for Medicaid transformation, Trillium Health Resources has continued making preparations to ensure its readiness to respond to the Request for Application for tailored plans.
Dr. Paul Garcia, medical director of utilization management, recently received the Certification in Health Care Quality and Management (CHCQM) by the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians. He joins Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Smith, in this certification. Currently only three psychiatrists in North Carolina have the CHCQM, according to the board’s website.
Professionals who have achieved CHCQM are committed to patient safety, health care quality, and effective care, according to the board.
Doris Croom is FSA Employee of the Quarter
Greene County program technician Doris Croom has been chosen as the USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 Employee of the Quarter.
Debbie Houston serves as the district director for Farm Service Agency District 6 which includes Greene, Pitt, Wayne, Nash, Martin, Washington, Tyrell-Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Wilson, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret and Edgecombe counties. The Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster and farm marketing programs throughout the nation. Eddie Woodhouse serves as the state executive director for N.C. FSA.
The purpose of this award is to recognize employees who have provided extraordinary customer service within the agency and demonstrated an extra effort to serve customers. Croom will receive a certificate of recognition, four-hour time off award as well as an employee of the quarter parking sign along with the opportunity to compete for the 2020 District 6 Employee of the Year.
Croom began her career at the Greene County FSA office 32 years ago and has been an asset to the Greene County farmers, officials said.
Her program duties include administrative PT, CFAP, CRP, NAP as well as assisting with ARCPLC and the farm loan ream. Officials said Croom has been instrumental in providing assistance to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s a team player and really enjoys serving the farmers of Greene County, in addition she is happy to assist when called upon and never complains.
“I am thankful and humbled for being recognized as District 6 Employee of the Quarter and work with some amazing people in District 6,” Croom said.
“When I started with the Greene County Farm Service Agency, it was the ASCS office. My first day was Feb. 14, 1988,” she said. “I was blessed to be hired to work in the county where I grew up and live. I am blessed to work with some of the finest farmers in the United States.
She is married to Billy Croom. Together they have five children.
Farm Service Agency’s Mission is equitably servicing farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans.
GUC employees celebrate milestones
The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:
- Ronnie Staton, master mechanic in Fleet Maintenance, 35 years;
- Scott Getsinger, Wastewater Treatment Plant maintenance mechanic II, 25 years;
- Greg Lyons, Water Resources Inspectors crew leader, 25 years;
- Jerry Adams, master mechanic in Fleet Maintenance, 20 years;
- Kevin Keyzer, risk and facilities manager, Finance Department, 20 years;
- Kelly Mayo, business analyst II, IT Department; 20 years;
- Billy Owens, overhead lineworker first class, Electric Department, 20 years.
Robinson appointed to Caitlyn’s Courage board
Attorney Les Robinson of The Robinson Law Firm in Greenville has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Caitlyn’s Courage, a local nonprofit organization whose goal is to foster and deliver proven vital services to curtail domestic violence throughout North Carolina.
Caitlyn’s Courage was founded in memory of Caitlyn Whitehurst, a young woman who was the victim of a domestic violence murder-suicide. Caitlyn was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend to many.
“It is startling to know that in the United States, every three seconds, someone is the victim of domestic abuse. I am honored to be a part of an organization that is doing great work to help end domestic violence,” Robinson said. “North Carolina ranks No. 4 in the United States for domestic violence crisis calls, it is time we all take a stand to change this statistic,” he said.
Visit www.caitlynscourage.com to learn more about the organization and what you can do to get involved in these efforts.
Pitt County government announces retirements
Pitt County Government has announced the following retirements:
Hattie Joyner retired after 26 years and 11 months. At the time of her retirement Joyner was a master detention officer at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Alan K. Edwards retired from after 15 years and 2 months. At the time of his retirement Edwards was a building codes inspector IV at Inspections.