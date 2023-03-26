Presentation Picture - 2023.jpg

The North Carolina FFA and 4-H organizations have received a $100,000 donation from AgCarolina Farm Credit and Carolina Farm Credit.

 Contributed photo

The Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance announced that Uconda Dunn, vice president of business development, has been named to the Southern Economic Development Council Board of Directors. She will serve a one-year term as alternate director for North Carolina.

SEDC is the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America. Along with North Carolina, it also has members in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Dunn will join 39 other economic development professionals on the board.