Students and staff at East Carolina University earned third-place honors in the Collegiate Hunger Challenge to address food insecurity on and around college campuses, Food Lion Feeds announced recently.

ECU competed against 14 other colleges in the fourth annual challenge, sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform. North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.