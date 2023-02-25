Students and staff at East Carolina University earned third-place honors in the Collegiate Hunger Challenge to address food insecurity on and around college campuses, Food Lion Feeds announced recently.
ECU competed against 14 other colleges in the fourth annual challenge, sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform. North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.
ECU earned $3,000 for its efforts, the announcement said. ECU is also the winner of the Souper Bowl Food Drive, receiving a $1,000 Food Lion gift card. The Pirates won first place in the 2022 challenge.
Throughout the challenge, which ran from Sept. 26 through Jan. 6, the participating colleges and universities earned points based on several activities, all centered around combating food insecurity and raising awareness about the issue.
As part of the challenge, each school selects one or two MVP Student Hunger ambassadors responsible for leading the effort, and they receive a stipend upon completion of the campaign.
“We know hunger on and around college campuses is a significant issue, and we’re excited to partner with the next generation of leaders to find solutions for our neighbors in need,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “The Collegiate Hunger Challenge is a creative way to address food insecurities in our communities and support our partners in education.”
“This is such a powerful example of how higher education and business can partner to address a public issue for which they both are concerned, such as hunger and food insecurity,” said Leslie Garvin, executive director of North Carolina Campus Engagement.
Chamber seeks nominations
Nominations are now open for Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Leader of the Year award. The recognition is for the outstanding achievements and contributions of small business owners. The chamber annually recognizes three finalists and a winner for the Small Business Leader of the Year. The winner will be announced during the Small Business Awards Breakfast, presented by First Citizens Bank and Optimum in May. Nomination forms are due by March 13. Visit greenvillenc.org to make a nomination.
- The chamber’s annual report also is available now. The document is a review of the accomplishments of the previous year with a focus on strategic objectives, demonstrating the positive alignment between initiatives, actions and outcomes. Visit greenvillenc.org/the-chamber/annual-report/ to review it.
- Team and vendor registration also is open for the Chamber’s Open Fore Business Golf Classic, presented by Optimum Business. The event will tee off on Friday, May 19, at Greenville Country Club. Register by 5 p.m. on April 3 to ensure desired polo size at greenvillenc.org/events/open-fore-business-golf-classic.
- The Business After Hours membership networking event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Beauty Bar Medispa, 1021 Red Banks Road, Suite A & D. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ for more information and to register. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Park Boat Co. named to top 100
Park Boat Co. in Washington was recently named one of the Top 100 Dealers in North America by Boating Industry, the leading trade publication for the marine industry. Entering the 18th year of the Top 100 in 2022, the program now honors the best of the best across the boating industry, the publication reported.
“This year’s Top Dealers program brought on a stack of new applicants and new competition to the program along with very strong returns from multi-year winners. And we’re very excited to highlight the accomplishments of all, as new dealers join the ranks and others join forces to become one,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 Program Director Adam Quandt said.
Park Boat Co. is one of only three dealers to receive the award in the state and the only dealer in North Carolina to receive this award three times, the publication said.
The recognition is a testament to the dealership’s staff and their continued commitment to customers, said Austin Smithwick, president and general manager of Park Boat Company. “This award is a result of our business being focused on customer satisfaction and family fun. We pride ourselves on building partnerships with the very best boat dealers in the industry,” he said.
“Year after year we continue to spend time and money to improve our team, our business practices, and the way we deliver the boating experience to our customers. We’ve been in business for over 70 years but believe there are always new ways to improve our business and provide a better experience to our customers,” Smithwick said.
The Top 100 is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America, the publication said. The list recognizes dealerships that score high in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America since 2005.
Park Boat has been in business more than 70 years. It provides a wide range of services including repairs and maintenance by fully trained technicians, mobile service options, custom rigging, boat cleaning, boat slips at Moss Marina, dry stack storage at Inner Banks Marina, indoor storage, rentals, a fully stocked ship’s store and more.
Towne Insurance acquires Manry Rawls Insurance
Towne Insurance Agency has completed the acquisition of Manry Rawls Insurance, a full-service, independent agency headquartered in Franklin, Virginia, the company announced recently. In addition to personal and commercial insurance offerings, Manry Rawls is a leader in crop insurance in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina.
“We are excited to partner with Towne Insurance and to offer our clients the resources and benefits of such a well-run organization,” said Vee Pittman, president of Manry Rawls. “For 150 years, Manry Rawls has built an impeccable reputation for customer service and client satisfaction. We will continue to offer the same level of trusted service that our customers have become accustomed to, now with many more options available to them.”
“Our team is delighted to welcome Manry Rawls to the Towne Insurance family,” said W. Douglas Russell, president and CEO of Towne Insurance, which has a offices in Greenville. “They share in our mission to serve others and enrich lives and have done so for generations. Our partnership will expand our specialties and our geographic footprint.”
Manry Rawls operates offices in Franklin, Smithfield, Courtland, and Emporia, Virginia and an office in Williamston, North Carolina. Manry Rawls will continue operating under its present name and locations for the immediate future.
Towne Insurance is part of TowneBank, which operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as northeastern and central North Carolina, including a location in Greenville.
Goodwill announces $1.5 million in grants
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina announced it will award $1.5 million in grants this year to 33 community service organizations throughout 51 counties in eastern North Carolina, including the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve. These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve,” said President and CEO Christopher Hash.
Organizations that will receive grants through the Agency Empowerment Program in 2023 include:
- Community Crossroads Center
- Boys & Girls Club of North Central North Carolina
- Living with Autism
- Sisters Network Triangle NC
- A Safe Place
- Esteamed Coffee
- Shriners Children Hospital
- The Caring Place
- A Place at the Table
- Open Door Food Pantry
- Make a Difference Food Pantry
- Baptists on Mission
- Promise Place
- Veterans Life Center of NC
- Backpack Friends
- Food Bank of the Albermarle
- Hope Mission Ministries
- Outer Banks Dare Challenge
“We’re excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities,” Hash said. “These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education, and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.
“As a broker of conversations, our goal is to ensure that we create opportunities for meaningful discussion, process-driven solutions, and quick strategic implementation,” said Hash. “Those in need are often unable to wait for assistance. By partnering with other service organizations, we increase the scope of our outreach efforts while greatly enhancing our ability to serve others as needs arise.”