More than 200 hundred people attended the first Feast in the East Taste of Spring food truck event Saturday in the auxiliary parking lot of the Greenville Mall.
The event featured trucks from all over eastern North Carolina including Cousins Maine Lobster, Baker’s Rise, Oh My Gyro, Kona Ice, Red Hot Mobile Cafe and more.
Sponsored by Phelps Chevrolet of Greenville and hosted by Adams Publishing Group-ENC, it also featured Sylvan Heights Bird Park staff educating visitors on wild birds and other animals. Staff brought Beatrice the duck to welcome guests.
Whoa Bro Inflatables offered axe throwing and bouncy houses for the kids, and a covered picnic area for family featured music provided by Eddie Hemingway with EJ and Co., which has been in business since 1979.
Upon entry, guests were given golden tokens and asked to vote for their favorite food truck. The winner was Cousins Main Lobster based out of Raleigh.
Cousins has been in business for almost eight years. Owners Deb and Greg Keller became a part of the corporate family after watching an episode of Shark Tank and deciding they wanted to bring the Maine cuisine to Raleigh.
Cousins normally comes to Greenville on the last Friday of the month, operating at the Barbour Hendrick Honda dealership and alternating at some of the popular breweries in the area. The truck also pops up in Washington, N.C.
Their best sellers are the traditional Maine roll and the Connecticut roll, with the runner-up being the lobster tacos.
The truck owners were excited to be crowned the winners of the first Feast in the East food truck event and said they will proudly display their trophy.
“Thanks so much for supporting us over the past couple years that we have been coming to Greenville! We appreciate everyone who shows up to the truck when we make the long haul to Greenville,” the owners said.
The truck will be in Washington on March 18 and in Greenville on March 31.
Bilingual Job Fair in April
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina and the NC Latino Small Business Network will host their Bilingual Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.
The event promotes economic development within the Latino community, which aligns with the mission of the NC Latino Small Business Network. It is meant to address a lack of bilingual representation by creating a space where bilingual individuals can be connected to businesses that are in need of employees.
Organizations and businesses that would like to participate along with individuals that would like to know more can email nclsbn@amexcannc.org and ncafasso@amexcannc.org or call 252-329-0593.
Sanders-Smith named director at Oakwood School
Patti Sanders-Smith has been hired as the executive director of Horizons at The Oakwood School. Anita Rish-Hodgkins served as interim director during the summer of 2022.
A native of Pitt County, Sanders-Smith was educated in the Pitt County Schools. Her parents, the late Freager and Gladys Sanders, were Pitt County school system educators. Sanders-Smith received her bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University, her master’s and educational specialist degrees from East Carolina University and her doctorate of education from Fayetteville State University.
Sanders-Smith retired from the Wilson County Schools as the chief academic officer after serving 34 years in various school districts as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and district administrator as well as a consultant with the Department of Public Instruction.
Sanders-Smith is a member of the Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association, the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coalition of Pitt County, Pitt Community College Board of Trustees and Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society. She is also a member of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Sanders-Smith has one son, Robert E. Harvey III, who is married to Latoya Harvey. Both are school administrators and they have two children, Morgan and Kendall.
Towne Insurance acquires Manry Rawls Insurance
Towne Insurance Agency has completed the acquisition of Manry Rawls Insurance, a full-service, independent agency headquartered in Franklin, Virginia, the company announced recently. In addition to personal and commercial insurance offerings, Manry Rawls is a leader in crop insurance in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina.
“We are excited to partner with Towne Insurance and to offer our clients the resources and benefits of such a well-run organization,” said Vee Pittman, president of Manry Rawls. “For 150 years, Manry Rawls has built an impeccable reputation for customer service and client satisfaction. We will continue to offer the same level of trusted service that our customers have become accustomed to, now with many more options available to them.”
“Our team is delighted to welcome Manry Rawls to the Towne Insurance family,” said W. Douglas Russell, president and CEO of Towne Insurance, which has a offices in Greenville. “They share in our mission to serve others and enrich lives and have done so for generations. Our partnership will expand our specialties and our geographic footprint.”
Manry Rawls operates offices in Franklin, Smithfield, Courtland, and Emporia, Virginia and an office in Williamston, North Carolina.
Towne Insurance is part of TowneBank, which operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as northeastern and central North Carolina, including a location in Greenville.
Goodwill announces $1.5 million in grants
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina announced it will award $1.5 million in grants this year to 33 community service organizations throughout 51 counties in eastern North Carolina, including the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve. These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve,” said President and CEO Christopher Hash.
Community Crossroads, which received $10,000, provides services to the unhoused in the Greenville area. The grants also assisted youth organizations, food banks, educational and health care agencies and other nonprofit efforts.
“We’re excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities,” Hash said. “These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education, and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.
“As a broker of conversations, our goal is to ensure that we create opportunities for meaningful discussion, process-driven solutions, and quick strategic implementation,” said Hash.
“Those in need are often unable to wait for assistance. By partnering with other service organizations, we increase the scope of our outreach efforts while greatly enhancing our ability to serve others as needs arise.”
Chamber seeks nominations
Nominations are now open for Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Leader of the Year award. The recognition is for the outstanding achievements and contributions of small business owners. The chamber annually recognizes three finalists and a winner for the Small Business Leader of the Year. The winner will be announced during the Small Business Awards Breakfast, presented by First Citizens Bank and Optimum in May. Nomination forms are due by March 13. Visit greenvillenc.org to make a nomination.
The chamber’s annual report also is available now. The document is a review of the accomplishments of the previous year with a focus on strategic objectives, demonstrating the positive alignment between initiatives, actions and outcomes. Visit greenvillenc.org/the-chamber/annual-report/ to review it.
Team and vendor registration also is open for the Chamber’s Open Fore Business Golf Classic, presented by Optimum Business. The event will tee off on Friday, May 19, at Greenville Country Club. Register by 5 p.m. on April 3 to ensure desired polo size at greenvillenc.org/events/open-fore-business-golf-classic.
The Business After Hours membership networking event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Beauty Bar Medispa, 1021 Red Banks Road, Suite A & D. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ for more information and to register. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.