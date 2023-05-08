Todd Fraley has been appointed dean of the East Carolina University Honors College, where he has served as interim dean since the retirement of David White last June.
The ECU Honors College is a diverse community of innovative, curious and creative students who take part in a high-impact curriculum, the university reports. It includes living together as freshmen in the Honors College Living-Learning Community, participating in unique coursework and seminars and completing a signature honors project.
Fraley’s time in the Honors College began with his work as a faculty fellow for honors and EC Scholars, ECU’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship program, before becoming director of the EC Scholars program in 2014 and associate dean of the college in 2017.
The importance of the Honors College lies in the positive impact of its students on the campus, the community and the state, Fraley said.
“Through their successes, these young people truly embody ECU’s commitment to regional transformation and public service,” he said. “The Honors College has also been pivotal in establishing partnerships across campus that assist all students and ensure they feel supported as they pursue their goals.”
Fraley joined ECU’s faculty in 2004 as an assistant professor in the School of Communication and became an associate professor and coordinator for undergraduate studies in 2010. He helped develop a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the Honors College and in EC Scholars through curriculum and programming to admissions and recruitment. He also expanded access to study abroad opportunities and funding for students and built partnerships with units across campus to offer a diverse slate of honors seminars.
At the university level, he has worked to promote prestigious scholarships and fellowships for students across campus, resulting in multiple Goldwater, Fulbright and Boren recipients at ECU. In 2019, he received the James R. Talton Jr. Leadership Award honoring his outstanding servant leadership. He also served on the national board of directors for the Undergraduate Scholars Program Administrators Association.
“The Honors College at ECU works with faculty from across the university to provide a rigorous curriculum and experiences designed to prepare its students to be leaders in their future professions,” Provost Robin Coger said. “This is a high-profile university program whose continued success and progression requires a dean who prioritizes students and their development, and who demonstrates expertise in being a good partner. I am confident that Dr. Fraley will do well in this leadership role.”
Fraley will also hold the Bill and Emily Furr Honors College Distinguished Professorship. The professorship was established through a donation from the Furrs along with matching funds from the UNC System Board of Governors’ Distinguished Professorship Endowment Trust Fund to provide support for the dean of the Honors College.
“Emily and I are excited to see how the Honors College has grown in stature and increased its enrollment over the past 12 years,” Furr said. “The college has, since its inception, developed significantly, and with the Honors College Distinguished Professorship, we will continue to support and encourage this growth. It will only add to the university’s prestige.”
Fraley said he and the Honors College team are grateful for the Furrs’ support and commitment to student success.
“I look forward to working with the amazing Honors College team and our tremendously supportive partners as we design the next chapter,” Fraley said.
“We will continue to provide a welcoming, supportive and challenging educational environment for all students, while devising and implementing programming and curriculum initiatives offering unique, valuable and innovative experiential learning opportunities. It is a great time to be at ECU and to work with the staff and students who create an encouraging and energizing Honors College community.”
Fraley’s appointment was approved by the ECU Board of Trustees during its regular meeting last week.
GPA announces new head of school
The Greenville Preparatory Academy Board of Directors has announced the selection of Sherrod L. Laws as the first head of school, as GPA begins its inaugural school year on July 17.
Laws has 15 years of experience as a North Carolina educator and currently serves as middle school co-principal at IC Imagine Public Charter School in Asheville. He holds master’s degrees in school administration and educational leadership and has a documented history of accomplishment as a team builder, academic innovator, student advocate and inspirational leader.
Laws officially joined the Greenville Preparatory Academy team on Monday.
GPA Board Chairman George O’Garro said he views Laws as the ideal choice to lead the school. “Our board completed an extensive search and we are thrilled by the opportunity to welcome Mr. Sherrod Laws to our school. In our many conversations with Mr. Laws, we were impressed by his vision and his enthusiasm for the job at hand.”
Greenville Preparatory Academy is a public charter school that plans to offer a year-round calendar for grades K-to-5 starting next year. A permanent home is planned as part of an intergenerational residential community on N.C. 43 west of Greenville in the Rock Springs area. The school plans to add a grade each year to serve students in grades K–to-12 no later than 2030.
“Mr. Laws has demonstrated an appreciation for our school’s mission and has provided significant insights about the methods he will undertake to realize our objectives,” O’Garro said. “We were also encouraged by Mr. Laws’ extensive background, ranging with students from kindergarten through high school, as well as his experience with charter schools. In short, Mr. Laws is the fully qualified leader it will take to help Greenville Preparatory Academy become a valued educational asset in our community.”
Laws said he is eager to take the reins at GPA and to build an organization that provides academic excellence and a focus on the entire student.
“I am honored to be a part of what promises to be a very exciting journey, as we strive to be a premier school in Pitt County,” he said. “Along with teachers and staff, I will work hard to build upon the foundation of excellence for our young scholars.”
Laws also looks forward to building strong relationships throughout Greenville, Pitt County and surrounding communities.
“We will focus on community involvement and participating in community events. We will also emphasize strong school culture and instructional leadership to move every student each day towards career and college readiness,” he said.
Food Lion supports Covenant Church outreach
Covenant Church in Greenville has received $2,400 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed local children identified by school counselors as being food insecure through the Book Bag Buddies program.
This will include children from three schools and one after-school program.
“We have served our community’s children for 10 years through our Book Bag Buddies program and in order to maintain the program, financial assistance from Food Lion is a huge blessing,” said Melissa Dereadt, community engagement director of Covenant Church.
These funds will aid Covenant Church in feeding children in the community who would otherwise struggle with a lack of food over the weekends. Food is given to these children every Friday to carry them through to Monday.
This Feeding the Hungry Grant helps Covenant Church to include protein, milk, and healthier choices that cost more than simple junk food. Their desire is not solely just to feed the children but to feed them well.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint.
Prudential summit honors Conley student
A Winterville teen’s anti-pollution awareness solution was honored at a summit alongside other young changemakers last month.
Kean Dao, 17, a junior at D.H. Conley High School, was named the Employees’ Choice Award Winner out of 25 students at the Prudential Emerging Visionaries Summit in April for his work on Environmental Droners, a program that uses drone technology to identify areas where pollution is concentrated.
A release from Prudential said that since its founding the program has located and removed over 5,000 pounds of trash. More information on the program is available at loveaseaturtle.com/environmental-droners.
“Being recognized for my work with Environmental Droners by such a large international company ... as Prudential, was astonishing and exhilarating,” Dao said. “I was filled with pride, joy, excitement, and shock to have been voted as the favorite by the company.”
Art council seeks grant applicants
The Pitt County Arts Council is seeking applications from organizations for 2023-24 Grassroots Arts Program Grants
The grant funds, which range from $500-$4,000, are typically used by organizations to conduct “quality arts programs” or operate their organization, according to a news release from the council.
The money is typically used for expenses like artist travel fees, space rental, marketing or media purposes among others. Operating expenses like salaries, office supplies, rent, utilities or insurance will be eligible for funding this year, but the release said they are “rarely” funded.
Applications can be submitted online at the PCAC at Emerge’s website. All projects being considered for grants must take place between July 1 and May 31, 2024. The deadline for grant applications is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 1.
To qualify, organizations must have been in operation for at least one year and must have 501©3 nonprofit status, and all organizations and projects must be located in Pitt County.
Organizations that receive general support funds through the N.C. Arts Council are not eligible. Individuals are not eligible to apply for Grassroots funds.
For more information, contact Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, at holly@pittcountyarts.org or by calling 551-6947.