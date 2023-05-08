Todd Fraley has been appointed dean of the East Carolina University Honors College, where he has served as interim dean since the retirement of David White last June.

The ECU Honors College is a diverse community of innovative, curious and creative students who take part in a high-impact curriculum, the university reports. It includes living together as freshmen in the Honors College Living-Learning Community, participating in unique coursework and seminars and completing a signature honors project.

