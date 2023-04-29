WINTERVILLE — To honor National Volunteer Month in April, UScellular associates from Pitt County last week planted vegetables and painted tire gardens with members of the Jack Minges Boys & Girls Club in Winterville.
The April 20 activity was among more than 40 acts of volunteerism that UScellular associates hosted in its service areas across the country this month. The effort also commemorated the company’s 40th anniversary.
“At UScellular, it’s important that we give back to the communities that we serve,” said Tricia Guthrie, Winterville store manager “We’re excited to take part in an event with the Jack Minges Club where we can create even more meaningful connections with each other while also taking the time to do something positive for the Pitt County community.”
UScellular works with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain on projects throughout the year. Annually, UScellular joins club members in an Earth Day-related project such as the one this year. The collaborations remind club members that projects like these can help prepare garden areas to help the environment as well as allow club members to enjoy the outdoors during the spring and summer months ahead.
Since 2009, UScellular has invested more than $35 million in monetary donations, technology resources and experiences to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage.
Donation funds STEM lab at Lakeforest
Pitt County Schools has added a new lab space to focus on STEM activities at Lakeforest Elementary School thanks to a grant from the cable and internet provider Optimum.
The school system announced Wednesday that Optimum donated $12,500 to the Pitt County Educational Foundation to create the Lakeforest Innovation Lab to help students increase their engagement in science, technology, engineering and math. Lakeforest has an enrollment of about 800 students.
“STEM provides students with an opportunity to merge content, creativity and critical thinking to solve problems and answer questions,” PCS STEM Coordinator Jennifer Stalls said. “In Pitt County Schools, we view the STEM acronym as strategies that engage minds. We are grateful for the opportunities now afforded to the students at Lakeforest Elementary.”
While educators at the school have been working to involve students in STEM through after-school activities and Science Olympiad, they lacked equipment and materials. With the donation, Lakeforest was able to purchase whiteboard tables and chairs, K’nex kits, digital scales, engineering supplies, Zoob kits, snowflake tiles, Bee-Bots, Picasso Tiles, KEVA planks, littleBits, Magna-Tiles and Snap Circuits. In addition, Optimum donated 12 iPads for students to use while participating in Innovation Lab assignments.
“These tools will encourage learning through hands-on experiences that require students to think critically, collaborate, communicate and innovate,” Optimum Market Engagement Manager Lisa Stokes said.
Pitt County Schools promotes Errickson
Pitt County Schools has promoted Aaron Errickson to the role of executive director of facilities and operations, according to an announcement from Superintendent Ethan Lenker.
Errickson, who served in a similar capacity with an interim title since Oct. 27, initially accepted a position with PCS as a section coordinator for special projects in 2014. He was elevated to director of facilities in 2018 and had oversight of daily maintenance activities of the system’s 36 general admission schools which total over four million square feet of educational space.
“Aaron has provided our district with exceptional leadership and stability in an area that encompasses a wide range of responsibilities,” Lenker said. “We were confident his experience and background would provide a smooth transition, but even that expectation was exceeded.”
In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in construction management from East Carolina University in 2005, Errickson holds additional certifications from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Morgan Printers wins PICA Awards
The Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA) has announced that Morgan Printers of Greenville is an award winner in the 2022 PICA Awards Competition.
The announcement was made on April 15 during the 2022 PICA Awards Banquet held in Charlotte.
The PICA Awards competition is celebrating its 57th season and continues to be one of the largest printing contests in the nation. This year, the awards attracted more than 480 entries from 34 printing companies, along with 149 entries from six graphic arts high schools and five college graphic arts programs from across the Carolinas.
Morgan Printers won four best-of-category awards, eight special judges awards and four awards of excellence.
Only one “best of” may be given in each category. One or more special judges awards or awards of excellence may be given in each category, limited to no more than one-third of total entries per category.
Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces.
The judging criteria included: registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impact.
CopyPro hires Taylor Kott as account manager
CopyPro Inc. has added Taylor Kott as an account manager on its Greenville sales team.
Prior to joining the CopyPro family, Kott was employed at The Hackney in Washington, N.C. Utilizing her previous sales and customer service experience, Kott will be responsible for developing and managing client accounts throughout eastern North Carolina.
“We are delighted to welcome Taylor to our team,” said Barry Knowles, sales manager. “Her customer service experience in the hospitality industry makes Taylor an asset to our sales force. We look forward to seeing her succeed at CopyPro.”
A resident of Greenville, Kott has an associate in arts degree from Pitt Community College and is completing her bachelor’s degree in business administration at East Carolina University. She is a member of the ECU’s American Marketing Association and enjoys meeting new people and being involved in the community. When she’s not studying or working, Taylor enjoys traveling to the beach and spending time with friends.
Food Lion Feeds donates 1.6 million meals
The fifth annual Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign helped to provide 1.6 million meals for neighbors facing hunger, surpassing the campaign’s 1 million meal goal.
Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. The company reported that the Orange Bag campaign benefits Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. According to Feeding America, the campaign is especially critical right now, as more than 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs in 2021.
“Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet in 2021, 1 in 10 people faced hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.
During the campaign, which ran from March 1–21, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. Each bag sold helped provide five meals to Feeding America and local partner food banks.
Since the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign began in 2019, customers have helped to provide more than 7 million meals through the sale of the specially marked oranges and cash donations.
“In the face of hunger, many families are forced to make difficult choices, and we know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “As part of our effort to address food insecurity, we thank our customers for partnering with us. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to fight hunger.”
Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.
Visit foodlion.com/feeds for more information.