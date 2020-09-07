User-friendly and easy to navigate, Physicians East has announced the launch of its new website www.physicianseast.com, designed and developed by Evolve Inc.
With the objective of assisting current and future patients with quick and easy connectivity to health care providers, the website’s structure has been revamped, and Physicians East’s brand has been strengthened. The website features a new tagline, “Better Care. Better You.” This tagline was created to reinforce the holistic and high-quality care patients will receive both offline and online in order for them to become their best selves.
The website’s homepage includes a navigation that simplifies the journey current and future patients take to quickly and easily access the information they are looking for including locations, new patient resources or appointment requests.
Patients are able to seamlessly navigate to different practices and services offered by Physicians East as well as directly contact the service area or provider they are seeking, which will significantly reduce the number of call transfers and wait times.
“We recognize in these uncharted times our patients need us now more than ever. The new website layout is more intuitive and easier for patients to navigate. Patients can find the right department and location within Physicians East and easily see the specialties we offer thereby improving the overall patient experience,” says Dr. Scott Avery, president of Physicians East.
Physicians East’s launched the website on Aug. 12. The practice is eastern North Carolina’s largest private medical-surgical multi-specialty office. To find out more visit, www.physicianseast.com.