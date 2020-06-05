The Pitt County Development Commission visited DENSO Manufacturing on Thursday to present an incentive check totaling $187,394.73.
DENSO, a global supplier of advanced automotive technology systems and components, received the check in accordance with Pitt County incentives awarded for their 2013 expansion.
The check is the fifth payment in an 8-year incentive agreement that solidified DENSO’s expansion in Pitt County, in which the company committed to invest $50 million and create 200 new jobs.
The economic development grant is equivalent to a percentage of the net increase in DENSO’s property taxes each year over the 8-year period.
“We are very fortunate that DENSO decided to expand in Pitt County,” said Zack Cleghorn, the Pitt County Development Commission’s business retention and expansion specialist. “They could have expanded in one of their other locations, but the fact that they expanded here is an endorsement of our business climate and support in Pitt County.
“When industries commit to expanding and creating jobs, we want to do everything we can to help with that,” Cleghorn said. “The incentive helped with their location decision, but our ongoing support and partnership with one of our largest industrial employers is a point of pride for PCDC.”
DENSO has had a presence in Greenville since 1995 and employs approximately 900 people. The company manufactures front wiper motor linkages, arm and blades and radiator fan motors in Greenville for its North American customers.
The Pitt County Development Commission recruits new industry and supports existing industry in Pitt County. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the County’s economy, and expand the local tax base.
