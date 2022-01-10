Pitt County Government has announced the retirement of the following employees:
- William M. Brantley retired after 28 years and five months of service. At the time of his retirement Brantley was a support services specialist at imaging services/mailroom.
- Allison C. Canfield retired after 27 years and seven months. At the time of her retirement Canfield was a child support agent I at social services.
- Leigh H. Draper retired after 16 years and 11 months. At the time of her retirement Draper was a public health nurse III at public health.
- Donald S. Elliott retired after 28 years and five months. At the time of his retirement Elliott was the county manager.
- Jan Y. Elliott retired after seven years and six months. At the time of her retirement Elliott was the county social services director.
- Clemmie J. German retired after 28 years and six months. At the time of her retirement German was a lieutenant at the sheriff’s office.
- William S. Goodson Jr. retired after 20 years and four months. At the time of his retirement Goodson was an accounting technician II at social services.
- Kenneth Ross Jr. retired after 11 years and three months. At the time of his retirement Ross was a lieutenant at the sheriff’s office.
- Robert D. Roumpf retired after 28 years and six months. At the time of his retirement Roumpf was a captain at the detention center.
- Jayne H. Simmons retired after 12 years. At the time of her retirement Simmons was a scale house attendant at solid waste and recycling.
- Billy F. Smith retired after 28 years and eight months. At the time of his retirement Smith was a sergeant at the detention center.