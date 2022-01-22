A new senior leadership team has been installed for Pitt County Government. The team includes:
- Janis Gallagher — county manager.
- Brian Barnett — deputy county manager/chief financial officer.
- Michael Taylor — deputy county manger/chief information officer.
- Tim Corley — assistant county manager/county engineer.
- James Rhodes — assistant county manager planning and environment/planning director.
- Sam Croom — assistant county manager revenue and growth/tax administrator.
- Florida Hardy — assistant county manager people and community/human resources director.