A new senior leadership team has been installed for Pitt County Government. The team includes:

  • Janis Gallagher — county manager.
  • Brian Barnett — deputy county manager/chief financial officer.
  • Michael Taylor — deputy county manger/chief information officer.
  • Tim Corley — assistant county manager/county engineer.
  • James Rhodes — assistant county manager planning and environment/planning director.
  • Sam Croom — assistant county manager revenue and growth/tax administrator.
  • Florida Hardy — assistant county manager people and community/human resources director.

