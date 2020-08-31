Pitt County Deputy County Manager and Chief Finance Officer Brian Barnett has been notified by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), that Pitt County had been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition from GFOA in the areas of government accounting and financial reporting, for the comprehensive annual financial report.
Attaining the certificate is viewed as a major accomplishment by a government and its management. This marks the 30th consecutive year Pitt County has been awarded this achievement.
To date, only 28% of award winners have a similar 30-year winning year history.
The comprehensive annual financial report is published to provide citizens, the Board of Commissioners, staff and third party readers with information concerning the financial position of the county.
Judging for the report is performed by an impartial panel in order to meet the standards of the program. This includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate and financial story and motivate potential individual users and groups to read the PAFR.
Barnett presented this achievement in a report to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Aug. 17. The meeting was held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 response measures, with Barnett presenting from the Eugene James Auditorium in the County Administrative Building.
Current and past year copies if the 2019-20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report can be found on the Pitt County website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/CAFR.
For further information regarding the Certificate of Achievement or the Pitt County budget process in general, residents can contact Pitt County Financial Services at 902-3000.