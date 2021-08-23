Pitt County Schools has announced two administrative changes.
Russell Knight, assistant principal at E.B. Aycock Middle School, has been named the district’s new coordinator of arts education. Kim Lucas, English/language arts specialist for grades 6-8, has been named interim virtual learning administrator.
Besides his role at Aycock, Knight has served Pitt County Schools as an assistant principal at Bethel School.
Prior to his work in administration, he served for 16 years (2001-17) as the director of bands at J.H. Rose High School, where his students earned the distinction of being the only band program in the North Carolina Bandmasters Association Eastern District to have both jazz and concert bands featured in performance at the annual NC Music Educators Association Conference (Jazz Band in 2012 and Wind Ensemble in 2016).
Knight began his teaching career in 1997 as the band director at C.M. Eppes Middle School. During more than 20 years of service to the bandmasters association, Knight has served in numerous district and state level musical arts positions and remains active as a guest clinician, conductor and adjudicator.
Knight holds both bachelor and master of music education degrees, as well as a master’s in school administration, all from East Carolina University.
“I am beyond excited about this opportunity to support our outstanding arts educators as well as their dedicated principals in an effort to provide high quality arts experiences for all students in Pitt County,” Knight said.
Knight is replacing Jane Behan, who is retiring from Pitt County Schools on Sept. 1.
Lucas holds a bachelor of arts in mass communications with an English minor and a master’s in English education from East Carolina University. Additionally, she holds a master of business management and leadership from Liberty University and has earned a license in school administration from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Nationally board certified with more than 18 years as an educator, Lucas began her career in Greene County Schools as a lateral entry teacher where she was eventually named both Greene Central High School’s Teacher of the Year and Greene County School’s Teacher of the Year.
She has served the last nine years in Pitt County School within the Educational Programs and Services Department, serving both grades 6-8 and 9-12 teachers.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, the parents and the teachers of Pitt County in an even greater capacity in this new role,” Lucas said.
Lucas will continue to serve in her current role as a specialist in conjunction with the position of virtual learning administrator and will work closely with our Pitt County Virtual Academy staff and students.