Pitt & Greene Electric Membership Corp.’s 83rd annual Meeting of Members will be held on Nov. 5 at the Headquarters office in Farmville.
Due to COVID-19, members will be able to listen to the business portion of the meeting from their vehicles as it is broadcast through short-range FM radio.
The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Registration cards were mailed to members on Sept. 11. Members can register for the meeting by taking that card to the Snow Hill or Farmville office.
Registration will be processed through the drive-through window. Additional meeting information will be provided to members during registration.
- Registration at the Snow Hill Office: Nov. 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Registration at the Farmville Office:
Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The first 100 members to register will receive a silver dollar. All members who register will receive a giveaway bag and a $2 bill while supplies last.
All registered members will be eligible for prize drawings that will consist of bill credits to member accounts and gift cards. Members do not have to be present to win. All winners will be notified by mail.
Pitt & Greene Electric Membership Corporation serves members in Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Edgecombe, Wilson and Wayne counties.
The Nominating Committee has selected the following members for election:
District 1 – Kirby Bell; District 5 – William Askew; and District 6 – Michael Hardy.
In addition to the election of directors, members will hear reports on the operations of the cooperative.
Virtual entertainment will be provided by the Tim Sutton Trio.