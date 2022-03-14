The Town of Ayden is closer to securing a railway-served industrial site thanks to a grant from The North Carolina Railroad Company and support from Pitt County government.
The North Carolina Railroad Company awarded $500,000 to the town, a grant that is among $2.92 million to six rail-served sites through its new Build Ready Sites initiative.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a motion authorizing the county to fund a $333,000 match required to receive the grant. Ayden is now applying for a $1 million grant from Golden LEAF for additional development, county officials reported.
The town, Pitt County Economic Development and other organizations have created a $1.8 million plan for locating businesses and industry near a north-south CSX line that runs through Ayden.
N.C. Railroad is a private corporation that owns a 317-mile corridor between Charlotte and Port Terminal in Morehead City.
Along with the Ayden site, Alexander, Burke, Johnston, Montgomery and Moore counties each will make improvements to available rail-served sites to prepare for future industrial development with the goal of spurring growth in their local communities.
“Each of these recipients underwent a rigorous application and site-review process overseen by Global Location Strategies, a consultant based in Greenville, S.C.,” said NCRR President and CEO Carl Warren. “We’re honored to launch an innovative program that not only fosters growth in our local communities but also creates opportunities for meaningful partnerships that expand our state’s competitive advantage.”
North Carolina needs build-ready (or construction-ready) rail sites, but there are few existing resources for development without significant interest from a client in a specific land site, Warren said.
“Funding from many programs, like the Rail Industrial Access Program and NCRR Invests, require a company to be actively interested in expanding or opening a facility in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The Build Ready Sites program uniquely prepares rail-served sites to be more attractive to companies looking to locate or expand in our state.”
NCRR has a demonstrated history of increasing the state’s competitive advantage through investments in the freight rail infrastructure needs of companies considering location or expansion in North Carolina, according to a news release.
Build Ready Sites is the beginning of an ongoing initiative to partner with communities and railroads across the state to combine resources and leverage funds for site readiness. Through this program, NCRR acts as a catalyst to increase the number of rail-served sites that are ready for use by a manufacturer or similar employer, boosting the opportunity for community and job growth through rail.
“Companies are on tight construction timelines and cannot afford unnecessary risk,” said Emily Cox, NCRR’s economic development and strategic projects manager. “Our goal is for communities to use these funds to remove development barriers and improve time-to-construction predictability around rail sites that can be developed in 18 months or less.”
Build Ready Sites funds can be used for land preparation (clearing/grading), critical water/sewer extension, and speculative buildings within specific ownership and lease scenarios beneficial to a community.
NCRR will begin accepting Build Ready Sites applications this summer for 2022. Selection criteria prioritize proposals from both rural and economically distressed communities as well as those sites with demonstrated community backing and support from infrastructure partners, such as railroads and other key utility providers.
The extent to which NCRR’s funding can make a significant impact in accomplishing overall site-improvement goals is also a key consideration. For more information on Build Ready Sites application criteria and deadlines, visit NCRR.com/ED.