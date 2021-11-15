Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) was named the new president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association at the association’s recent NCTIA Tourism Leadership Conference.
“I am both honored and excited to be selected by my peers to serve as president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association for the next two years,” Schmidt said.
“NCTIA is a proven advocate for destinations and visitor attractions, as well as other industry partners across North Carolina, and I look forward to working with all of our stakeholder organizations and partners to amplify the value of tourism across our state,” he said.
Schmidt will represent membership, lead NCTIA meetings and events such as the annual NCTIA Legislative Day in Raleigh and Tourism Leadership Conference, represent the association on the NC Travel & Tourism Board, and lead the Executive Board in meetings with legislators on policy issues facing the travel and tourism industry in North Carolina.
During his term, Schmidt plans to focus on growing and diversifying the association’s membership to include additional segments of the travel industry, advancing the group’s legislative agenda regarding the school start date calendar and the integrity of the occupancy tax system, advocating for the importance of travel and tourism to local and state economies and telling the story of the inextricable link between tourism and economic development.
Schmidt assumes this role from outgoing NCTIA President Lee Nettles, president and CEO of the Outer Banks.
The North Carolina Travel Industry Association was established in 1955 by Gov. Luther Hodges and given a mission to consolidate resources and promote the state.
The association remains open to anyone interested in becoming a member, but most are local businesses or statewide organizations that thrive on the tourism economy.
NCTIA has a 64-year history of service to the travel industry by helping member organizations be prepared and connected, and is the only member-based statewide organization that encompasses all aspects of the industry and provides resources for anyone interested in issues relative to North Carolina’s travel and tourism economy.