In light of the holiday season and of the overwhelming need for emergency funds and assistance in North Carolina communities, the SECU Foundation has awarded The Salvation Army of the Carolinas with an additional $1 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.
The organization will use the funding to address mounting requests from North Carolinians across the state for food, shelter, financial assistance, and other essentials — economic needs which are driven by the pandemic.
This grant, combined with a joint $2 million donation provided in April from SECU and the Foundation, brings SECU’s collective total to $3 million in aid for The Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army of the Carolinas provides essential support to citizens in need year-round, year after year. However, the grip of this dire pandemic sharply increases the demand for such services,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chairwoman. “This grant will help deliver aid and hope, and will help sustain the mission of the Salvation Army as it responds to community needs statewide.
“The collaborative efforts of The Salvation Army and SECU Foundation reflect the shared philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ We are pleased to work with The Salvation Army, and grateful for the organization’s passion and dedication to the people and communities of North Carolina,” Sanford said.
The Salvation Army has been serving in the Carolinas since 1887 and continues to be a vital resource for emergency aid to individuals and families statewide. It is among 40 North Carolina nonprofits that have received COVID-19 disaster relief funding from SECU and the SECU Foundation, whose collective donations now surpass $16 million.
“Many North Carolinians are facing financial challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “We are hearing heart-wrenching stories and know that the needs are tremendous.
“SECU Foundation is happy to support The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, a wonderful organization that stands ready at a moment’s notice to provide statewide emergency services to those impacted by COVID-19,” Campbell said.
Lt. Col. Jim Arrowood, divisional commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, said, “As the challenges of the pandemic continue and The Salvation Army responds to the increased demand for services, this incredibly generous contribution will serve thousands of citizens across the state of North Carolina.
“Food insecurities, requests for shelter, and the need for emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities have sharply risen as we strive to meet human needs without discrimination,” Arrowood said.
“This work could not be done without the important collaboration between our devoted staff, volunteers, and community partners as we offer a powerful impact of help, relief, and hope for our neighbors. We are most grateful,” he said.