GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 30-Sept. 3:
Berry Building Group Inc., 2610 Stantonsburg Road, commercial interior alteration, $563,533.
1377, 3040 Evans St. 120, commercial interior alteration, $23,000.
Mastec Network Solutions, 3205 Moseley Drive, commercial antenna upgrade, $18,000.
Gaines Construction & Remodeling, 109 S. Sylvan Drive, residential additions, $68,000.
Southern Energy Management, 560 Westminster Circle 15, residential solar panel installation, $49,000.
No contractor listed, 4100 Colony Woods Drive, residential alteration, $20,000.
Emerald Energy Solutions LLC, 3712 Cancion St., residential solar panel installation, $50,000.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 1301 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial re-roofing, $55,000.
Simon Roofing and Sheet Metal Corp., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial re-roofing, $1,653,358.18.
No contractor listed, 1913 Tybee Court, Winterville, residential fence, $13,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 3202 Larkspur Lane, residential in-ground swimming pool, $80,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 18-24:
Thomas M. Adams, 1907 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, pool, $30,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1112 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $229,240.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2240 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $284,520.
Scott A. Crippen, 3842 Avon Road, Grimesland, residential renovation, $83,360.
Juan Martinez Balbuena, 417 Second St., Ayden, foundation repair, $24,120.
Haley Wishall, 934 Briley Road, Greenville, residential alteration, no estimate.
Abigail L. de Filippo, 2547 Autumn Ridge Lane, Greenville, utility, no estimate.
Etosha Kiah, 1987 Fishpond Road, Greenville, Lot 23, patio with roof, no estimate.
Paul B. Brechtelsbauer, 2702 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $287,640.