The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 26-30 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
4 Horsemen Logistics LLC, agent Demorris Lamont Speight, 3835 N. Glenwood Drive, Farmville.
88 Memorial LLC, agent Zong Qin Wu, 2004 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville.
88 Q Sushi Inc., agent Zong Qin Wu, 2004 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville.
All Things Kitchen NC LLC, agent John Eastman, 204 Pineridge Drive, Greenville.
Andrew Brimhall PhD LLC, agent Andrew Brimhall, 1502 Trafalgar Road, Winterville.
B & L Industrial LLC, agent Bryant Webb, 1737 Oak Pointe Drive, Greenville.
Big Boy Trucking & Service LLC, agent Ricky Lee Smith, 4175 Dudleys Grant Drive Apt. D, Winterville.
Brock and Brock CO Logistics LLC, agent Rogjeria Brock, 2155 Preston Trails Drive, Winterville.
Coastal Plain Acquisitions LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, agent 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Cox Therapeutic Services PLLC, agent Charles Matthew Cox, 300 Kent Road, Greenville.
Dennis Boys Trucking LLC, agent Damemika Chellquanai Davis, 382 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton.
EAC-B58 LLC, agent Joshua W. Clark, 3675 Marine Drive, Greenville.
Final Touch Cleaning Services LLC, agent Shirley Nicholson, 4012 Savannah Court, Greenville.
GMZ LLC, agent Adriana Gomez-Rivera, 200 Rollins Drive Apt. 42, Greenville.
Greener Choice Bookkeeping LLC, agent Jessica M. Little, 320 William Horice Circle, Greenville.
Greenville Greenway LLC, agent Jack T. Brock II PLLC, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 121, Greenville.
Humble Construction & Services LLC, agent Deshaun A. Payton, 1821 Rosemont Drive Apt. 57, Greenville.
Infinity Lending Group LLC, agent Ronald Ray Lane, 600 E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. H #1013, Greenville.
Joy’s New Beginnings PLLC, agent Krystal Joy Hall, 2312 B Sadler Drive, Winterville.
Justice 24 Trucking LLC, agent Lakischa Council, 1300 S. Washington St., Greenville.
LP Labels Enterprise LLC, agent Alisa Barrett, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-350, Greenville.
Montebello South LLC, agent Jonathan L. Anderson, 2608 Forest Glen Drive, Greenville.
PAG Carolina Crate & Pallet LLC, agent Claude L. Pruitt, 1413 Evans St. Ste. E, Greenville.
Pretty Privilege Investments LLC, agent Indigo M. Smith Metellus, 2025 Cambria Drive B, Greenville.
PWGMGGB58 LLC, agent Meri G. Gibbs, 3675 Marine Drive, Greenville.
Royal Locs Style LLC, agent Kenya Moore, 3901 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit 6, Winterville.
Smart Cargo WXS LLC, agent William X. Stokes, 2380 Vineyard Drive J11, Winterville.
Wadad LLC, agent Raed Alnamer, 203 S. Jarvis St., Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 19-23 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
427 Management LLC, agent Joe Terry Wright II, 1440 N.C. 33 West, Greenville.
Adore Contour LLC, agent Patrice N. Hardy, 4263 Dudley’s Grant Drive E, Winterville.
B.F. Lewis Farm LLC, agent WASLAW LLC, 304 John Wesley Road, Greenville.
Beach Office Properties NC LLC, agent Donnie L.G. Bunn, 500 Carnoustie Drive, Greenville.
Beacon Family Therapy and Wellness Services PLLC, agent Andrew Brimhall, 300 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 9A, Greenville.
Brielle Blaise Collection LLC, agent Kimreana M. Jones, 1828-4 Fox Den Way, Greenville.
Bubble Baby Boutique LLC, agent Tiara Little Garcia, 3060 Bessemer Drive, Greenville.
Circular Insanity LLC, agent Destiny Shante Lewis, 103 David Drive A13, Greenville.
Diamond Locs And More LLC, agent Precious Smith, 510 Dexter St. Apt. 5, Greenville.
Drip: Unique’z Kickz N Kutz LLC, agent Mildred Odessa Elliott, 1310 Colonial Ave., Greenville.
Durward M. Harris III, DMD PLLC, agent Durward M. Harris III, 4206 Sterling Trace Drive, Winterville.
ECSquared LLC, agent Cordelia Penry Parker, 102 Baytree Drive, Greenville.
GCO Properties LLC, agent Garrett S. Blackwelder, 3506 N.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Greenville Preservation LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
H D Contractors LLC, agent Donta Harris, 207 Oak Branches Close, Winterville.
Hatchtrucken LLC, agent Kennethan Jarrold Hatch, 411 W. Third St., Greenville.
Idumé LLC, agent Brandon Keith Little, 2166 Sawtooth Drive, Fountain.
Inspiration Nail Studio & Spa LLC, agent Prettchouse Price, 207 Oak Branches Close, Winterville.
JAH Enterprises LLC, agent Jared Andrew Hendrickson, 303 King Arthur Road, Greenville.
KDL Construction LLC, agent Katherine R. Herring, 1807 Circle Drive, Greenville.
L.G. Remodeling LLC, agent Clara Itzel Vicente Garcia, 308 Academy Drive, Greenville.
Mustard Seed Enterprise Trucking & More LLC, agent Latasha Hill, 3888 Lochmere Drive, Winterville.
National Coalition of Black Women Rising, nonprofit, agent Eveangel H. Savage, PhD, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-216, Greenville.
Naturally Balanced Nano Formulation LLC, agent Manuel Aparicio, 737 Foxchase Lane, Winterville.
Nora’s Greenhouse And Produce LLC, agent Juan Valencia Carreno, 1921 Stone Wood Drive, Winterville.
P & J General Contractor LLC, agent Paublo Mondragon Martinez, 4304 MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville.
ParkWes1920 LLC, agent Sheila Bell Smith, 109 Fishermens Bend, Washington.
Power in Prayer Church of Eastern North Carolina, agent Jeffrey Chavis, 407 Abel St., Greenville.
Prayer’s Connection LLC, agent Jacqueline L. Prayer, 784 Olivia Drive, Greenville.
Pretty & Pynk Boutique LLC, agent Niesha Foggs, 406 B McKinley Drive, Ayden.
Side Bet Ventures LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Solar4u LLC, agent Keith S. Washer, 529 Crestline Blvd., Greenville.
Southeast Professional Cleaning Service LLC, agent Cassandra Payton, 2151 McCoy Road, Greenville.
Southern Swag LLC, agent Laura Warren, 4324 Southlea Drive, Winterville.
Superior Conveyor Hauling LLC, agent Larcardo Dereyes Hardison, 1127 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
T & L Transportation Service LLC, agent Tina Maire Staton, 3632 Smith St., Bethel.
The FACE of Pitt County, nonprofit, agent Sara Woolard Kleinknecht, 1520 Hammersmith Drive, Winterville.
The Herizen Collection LLC, agent Shamiera Adams, 1012 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
TK’s All In One LLC, agent Takara Marie Stradford King, 3960 Bostic Drive Apt. 301, Greenville.
Twist’d Fingerz LLC, agent Sye’ta Gregg, 1010 Peed Drive Apt. 6, Greenville.
Vesco Venture International Inc., agent Travis Carney, 662 Hill Road Circle, Ayden.