GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 6-10:
No contractor listed, 2850 Gateway Drive, commercial antenna and equipment upgrade, $15,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 3028 Spring Creek Road, commercial apartment building, $950,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1151 Cross Creek Circle, commercial apartment building, $1,100,000.
Everly Building Company LLC, 3862 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $2,732,560.
Everly Building Company LLC, 3866 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $2,732,560.
Everly Building Company LLC, 3858 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $1,906,240.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2293 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $238,050.
Everly Building Company LLC, 3862 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment mail kiosk, $39,600.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 25-31:
Edward McCarter Jr., 1793 Pocosin Road, Winterville, utility, no estimate.
Linda Maxine Parks, 6778 Church St., Grifton, utility, no estimate.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 2330 Mollie Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $344,640.
Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk, 2074 Lawrence Run Drive, single-family house with attached garage, $332,680.
P & CHC LLC, 4685 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,560.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1708 Happy Trail Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $177,440.
Paul B. Brechtelsbauer, 2690 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, storage building, $150,000.
Alicia L. Wolny, 1446 Saddlewood Drive, Greenville, residential pool, $12,000.
Richard L. Hill, 3738 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, Lot 2, single-family modular residence, $128,000.
Solomon Shapiro, 6432 Fairway Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, $6,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3055 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 15, single-family house with attached garage, $206,480.