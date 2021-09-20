GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 6-10:

No contractor listed, 2850 Gateway Drive, commercial antenna and equipment upgrade, $15,000.

Unshakable Builders Inc., 3028 Spring Creek Road, commercial apartment building, $950,000.

Unshakable Builders Inc., 1151 Cross Creek Circle, commercial apartment building, $1,100,000.

Everly Building Company LLC, 3862 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $2,732,560.

Everly Building Company LLC, 3866 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $2,732,560.

Everly Building Company LLC, 3858 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment building, $1,906,240.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2293 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $238,050.

Everly Building Company LLC, 3862 Dunhagan Road, commercial apartment mail kiosk, $39,600.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 25-31:


Edward McCarter Jr., 1793 Pocosin Road, Winterville, utility, no estimate.

Linda Maxine Parks, 6778 Church St., Grifton, utility, no estimate.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 2330 Mollie Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $344,640.

Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk, 2074 Lawrence Run Drive, single-family house with attached garage, $332,680.

P & CHC LLC, 4685 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,560.

Unshakable Builders Inc., 1708 Happy Trail Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $177,440.

Paul B. Brechtelsbauer, 2690 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, storage building, $150,000.

Alicia L. Wolny, 1446 Saddlewood Drive, Greenville, residential pool, $12,000.

Richard L. Hill, 3738 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, Lot 2, single-family modular residence, $128,000.

Solomon Shapiro, 6432 Fairway Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, $6,400.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3055 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 15, single-family house with attached garage, $206,480.