The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 2-6 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Counselor’s Services PLLC, agent Michael Jason Sisley, 708 Cromwell Drive Ste. B, Greenville.
Anthurium Group LLC, agent Allison Morrison, 204 Hampton Circle, Greenville.
AZA Enterprise LLC, agent Zackia Monae Anderson, 2205B Chavis Drive, Greenville.
Bazemore Logistics LLC, agent Jason Bazemore, 200 Caddie Court, Greenville.
BeatTheOdds LLC, agent Khalil D. Sheppard, 2125 A Remington Court, Greenville.
Beaufort Shores Holdings LLC, agent Edward L. Lich Jr., 717 Mimosa Shores Road, Washington.
BFC Allen Road, LLC, William Gray Blount, 2045-D Eastgate Drive, Greenville.
Blessed Beyond Creation LLC, agent Janelle Myra Ellis, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Buckhout Inc., agent Leigh William Buckhout II, 1000 Hooker Road, Greenville.
C and T Gutter Services LLC, agent Joe A. Torres, 823 N.C. 102 East, Ayden.
C ‘Moore Renovations LLC, agent Christopher Delante Moore, 3112 Ruth Court, Greenville.
Cheetah Energy Construction LLC, agent Cecilio Gil Manriquez, 1240 Alton Loop, Greenville.
CL Hunt Enterprises LLC, agent Leola Tanica Hunt, 2603 E. Third St., Greenville.
Coles Commercial Cleaning LLC, agent Tabatha Andrews, 2920 Cresset Drive, Winterville.
David E. Cochran LLC, agent David Eugene Cochran, 3605 Calvary Drive, Greenville.
Domestic Adoption Information LLC, agent Jessica Chappell, 2922 Little Gem Circle, Winterville.
Dream Clubhouse Inc., nonprofit, agent Darren Terrell Manning, 235 Lewis St., Bethel.
Firstway LLC, agent Lorenza Bryant Atkinson Jr., 3947 Sunset Drive, Ayden.
Freedom Carrier Service LLC, agent Jamila Shonta Heath, 510 Ethel Lane, Greenville.
Habibi Cutz Inc., agent Mohammed Feras Mamoun Alhomis, 2305 Dickinson Ave. Unit 100, Greenville.
Highpointe Travelwear LLC, agent Blake Norman, 3428 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville.
Howard Insurance Agency LLC, agent Sharon M. Howard, 318 D Haven Drive, Greenville.
Indulge By She LLC, agent Shenika Boone, 517 Spring Forest Road Unit B, Greenville.
I-UDA LLC, agent Oscar J. Pereyda, 569 N. Beaufort St., Grimesland.
Jesus is the Christ Prints LLC, agent Rebekka Loderup McLawhorn, 2659 Mulberry Lane, Greenville.
Jior Jemz LLC, agent Jasmine N. King, 2512 Brookville Drive Unit A, Greenville.
Joy of Faith in Christ Missionary Ministries, nonprofit, agent Joseph Tyree, 206 Vernon White Road, Winterville..
Legacy Dispatch Services LLC, agent Antoinette Suggs, 323 Clifton Drive Ste. 4, Greenville.
Lotus Ink PMU Artistry LLC (p/l/n Uniquely Designed Beauty by Candace LLC), agent Candace Briley, 2170 Sunnybrook Road, Greenville.
Maria Satira Media LLC, agent Maria Satira, 2303 E. Third St., Greenville.
Melting Memories LLC, agent Ashley C. Suggs, 465 Third St., Ayden.
Mi SugarFoots LLC, agent Charnessa Whichard, 2148 Flagstone Court Apt. L5, Greenville.
Morgans Realty Group LLC, agent Esskilaro Morgan, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 106-1073, Greenville.
Morrison DMD & Associates PLLC, agent David Morrison, 304 Hampton Circle, Greenville.
Neev LLC, agent Nirjal S. Patel, 1904 Bells Ferry Court, Winterville.
Nick’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, agent Nicholas Gray Pierce, 1744 Garner Road, Greenville.
Outpatient Veterinary PLLC, agent Michael Stewart, 517 Plymouth Drive, Greenville.
Parrott Wood Creations LLC, agent Nicholas Parrott Wallace, 609 Megan Drive, Greenville.
PlayHarder Investments LLC, agent Joseph Benjamin Barrow Jr., 502-B Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Riggs Automotive Service LLC, agent Corey Adam Riggs, 3836 Bess Farm Road, Greenville.
Rithan Advisors LLC, agent Amanda Renee Grice, 304 Fourth St., Ayden.
Say Less Be Blessed LLC, agent Rodric Harris, 302 Terrace Court, Greenville.
ShiQueens Origin LLC, agent Shierika Robinson, 104 Chesterfield Court Apt. 22, Greenville.
Shonte’s Solutions LLC, agent Deshonda Shonte Barrett, 4344 W. Horne Ave. B, Farmville.
Squires Estates LLC, agent The Pichan Realty Team LLC, 602 Cedarhurst Road, Greenville.
Strong’s Unlimited Transport LLC, agent James Strong, 650 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton.
Styled by BO LLC, agent Brittany Leggett Owens, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 146, Greenville.
Third Day Outfitters Inc., agent Ronald R. Smith, 2137 Brookview Place, Greenville.
Warriors Construction LLC, agent Martin Gonzalez Romero, 2396 Joe Gardner Road, Grifton.
WeyeZE LLC, agent Sasha Surkin, 1862 Olde Fort Road, Greenville.
Wonderful Designs LLC, agent Jumela M. Bullock, 1636 Cambria Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
ZKGx2 Exchange LLC, agent Zakia L. Williams, 105 B Maplewood Court, Greenville.