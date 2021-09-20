The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 22-28. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 8, Barrett’s Wood subdivision, Belvoir Township $40
Roger A. Rulifson, Gayle G. Rulifson to Bradley James Falsetti, Angela Marie Falsetti: Lot 342, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section VIII $543
Ned Hinnant Craft, Barbara Jo Craft to TBP Real Estate Holdings LLC: parcel, Ayden Township $612
Henry Rex Lewis Jr., Lorraine Lewis to Paul E. Porterfield, Sandra B. Porterfield: 1.2666 acres, N.C.S.R. 1104, Grifton Township
Jackie A. Parker to Solinor Nicole Henderson: parcel, Greenville quitclaim
CIG Medical Park West Townhomes LLC to WNY-Magnolia Trace Apts LLC: Lots 3 and 4, Medical Oaks, Greenville $8,400
Helen Alison Dail Hollowell, Joseph P. Hollowell to Robbie Welch Dail (one-half undivided interest): tract
Robbie Nile Dail, Elaine M. Dail to Robbie Welch Dail: 1.309 acres
Thomas Karl Berry, Jessica Velasco Berry to Keith Blades: Lot 120A, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville Township $476
Charles F. Laughinghouse, Sheri Lynn Laughinghouse to Susan Laughinghouse: 15.0210 acres $79
Charles F. Laughinghouse, Sheri Lynn Laughinghouse to H. Dail Laughinghouse III: 2.343 acres $54
Charles F. Laughinghouse, Sheri Lynn Laughinghouse to H. Dail Laughinghouse III: 57.39 acres (with exceptions) $174
Judy Buck Johnson, Judy Buck Ayscue to Raymond Earl Perkins Jr.: parcel, Bethel Township $10
Alex J. Sakowski, Katlyn Sakowski to Glenn Redelman, Stacie Redelman: Lot 18, Natures Bend, Phase I, Map I $478
Dincal Holdings LLC to Kimberly P. Avery, Scott R. Avery: Unit 115-A, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 9 $193
Frederick J. Rebstock Jr., Mary M. Rebstock to Mary M. Rebstock, Darla M. Cox: parcel quitclaim
Thomas Clay Hood, Janeth Arleen Hood to Kirk A. Foster, Charles A. McMillen: Lots 1, 2 (portion) and 3 (portion), Country Club Heights, Greenville $890
D.R. Horton Inc. to Danielle Elaine Brier: Lot 161, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $562
Maureen T. Iannace, Vincent A. Iannace to Thomas E. Stroud Jr., Ansley H. Stroud: Lot 27, Bedford subdivision, Section 9, Phase 1 $1,540
Tobin Hurd, Erin Hurd to Alex Sakowski, Katlyn N. Sakowski: Lot 45, Bedford Village $630
CIG Magnolia Place LLC to WNY — Paladin Apts LLC: Lots 4 and 5, Block A, Paladin West subdivision; Lot 3, Block A, Paladin West subdivision, Falkland Township; Lot 4, Block B, Paladin West subdivision, Falkland Township; $14,400
Shaishav Patel, Sweenal Patel, Rajesh Patel, Dharmistha Patel to Michael S. Otto, Romelia Aguinaldo Otto: Lot 29-A, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 2 $330
Bryan White to Latoya Shenette Brake: Lot 28, Teakwood Green subdivision, Phase II $430
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Jatonya Dembry, Jacqueline Harrell: Lot 11, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $414
Michael Troy Adams, Pamela A. Adams to Patrick Lee Bryant: 1.06 acres, Chicod Township; 0.16 acre, Chicod Township $154
Loren Celene Narvaez Marin (a/k/a Loren Celene Narvez-Marin) to Celestino Narvaez Gutierrez (a/k/a Celestino Narvez-Gutierrez): lot, George Street, Farmville; Lot 5, Block G, George E. Moore subdivision, George Street, Farmville; Lot 4, G.E. Moore property
Stephen Goodwin Olmstead III, Carrie D. Olmstead to William Jackson: Unit A, Building 1, Rownetree Woods Townhomes $220
DHE Farms LLC to Robert Francis Taylor Jr., Tamra Taylor: Lot 13, Mulberry Ridge, Section 2, Swift Creek Township $90
Timothy Vann Daughtry, Jo Lynne Hardee Daughtry to Sathish Anand Chinnappan Kuppuswamy, Gayathridevi Balu: Unit 5, Building D, Spring Village Townhomes, Greenville $188
Heather Littleton (t/t/a Heather L. Littleton), Fred Miller (t/t/a Fred A. Miller) to Charlotte Louise Worrall, Christian Capizzi: Lot 122, Cedar Ridge subdivision, Phase 2 $770
Lisa Long Adler (trustee) to Real Vacant Land LLC: lot, S.R. 1200 $9
Gwendolyn Neal Alford (t/t/a Gwendolyn M. Neal), Frank Alford to Gary L. Neal, Amy A. Neal, Alicia S. Carawan: Lot 30, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 3, Winterville Township quitclaim
Rock Springs II Partnership to Phillip K. Flowers: 4.87 acre, Falkland Township