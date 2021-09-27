The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 26-Sept. 1:

Ambre Renee Gorsek, Martin Bier to Alcova Mortgage LLC $187,000

Kevin Paul Williams, Lori Sutton Williams to TowneBank Mortgage $353,479

Barbara E. Woolard to Truist Bank $104,500

Erin Marissa Pittman to Clarence Bruce Pittman, Mary Paul Pittman $184,000

Shawn Kelly German, Jametria Manice German to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $280,000

Corey White to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $181,201

Willie Turner, Shawana Turner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $130,500

Michael A. Myers, Veronica Myers to TowneBank Mortgage $409,500

Romisha Shana Shead to Comerica Bank $247,400

Brett C. Rudd, Crystal L. Rudd to Wells Fargo Bank NA $360,250

Southern Development Group Inc. to Union Bank $255,000

Ashlee Daniels Thomas, Akeem Thomas to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $281,791

Joe K. Lee, Christina Bullock to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $114,403

Sarah Emolyn Harris to Southern Trust Mortgage LLC $269,593

Ida Lynn Stox, Hugh Allen Stox to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000

Michelle R. Edmundson, Dred Roland Edmundson IV to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $141,266

David Macias, Pamela Macias to First Bank (d/b/a First Bank Mortgage) $359,100

William Patterson Chriscoe II, Sara Helen Chriscoe to American Security Mortgage Corp. $349,600

Paul Lepley, Sue Lepley (a/k/a Susan Marie Lepley) to Truist Bank $250,000

Bayside Breeze LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $232,000

Jeffrey P. McPhillips, Laurie P. McPhillips to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $180,000

Andrea Hinkle to State Employees’ Credit Union $245,000


Tameka Little to Local Government Federal Credit Union $192,000

Southern Development Group Inc. to United Bank $266,495

Southern Development Group Inc. to United Bank $275,382

Franklin R. Waters to State Employees’ Credit Union $174,000

Sabine Saint-Ulysse, Borgella Saint-Ulysse to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,000

Tope Adeyemi-Bello, Kathryn M. Bello to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000

Will Brandon Congleton, Nicole Congleton to State Employees’ Credit Union $218,700

April E. Denney, Jacob D. Denney to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $152,500

Craig T. Anderson, Tania M. Thurston to Millennial Home Lending Inc. $170,000

Ali Ahmed to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $255,303

Charles Jordan, Linda P. Jordan to New Day Financial LLC $117,999

Jasmine Wilson, Garry Stilley to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,486

Wesley E. Watson, Olivia Watson (f/k/a Olivia Moschetti) to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $161,650

James Kevin Morrow to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $274,455

Kelvin R. Jones, Mia Leatrice Bishop-Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000

Matthew Jordan Craft, Elizabeth Susan Whitfield to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $132,987

Walter Ryan to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $396,000

Timothy J. Wolf, Kelli Wolf to Truist Bank $399,516

Sarah Ann Sullivan, James Paul Ryan to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $304,800

Micheal Herring to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $399,847

Jenna Peaden (t/t/a Jenna P. Smith) to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $146,000

Melissa C. Gering, Scott D. Gering to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $233,910