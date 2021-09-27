The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 26-Sept. 1:
Ambre Renee Gorsek, Martin Bier to Alcova Mortgage LLC $187,000
Kevin Paul Williams, Lori Sutton Williams to TowneBank Mortgage $353,479
Barbara E. Woolard to Truist Bank $104,500
Erin Marissa Pittman to Clarence Bruce Pittman, Mary Paul Pittman $184,000
Shawn Kelly German, Jametria Manice German to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $280,000
Corey White to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $181,201
Willie Turner, Shawana Turner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $130,500
Michael A. Myers, Veronica Myers to TowneBank Mortgage $409,500
Romisha Shana Shead to Comerica Bank $247,400
Brett C. Rudd, Crystal L. Rudd to Wells Fargo Bank NA $360,250
Southern Development Group Inc. to Union Bank $255,000
Ashlee Daniels Thomas, Akeem Thomas to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $281,791
Joe K. Lee, Christina Bullock to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $114,403
Sarah Emolyn Harris to Southern Trust Mortgage LLC $269,593
Ida Lynn Stox, Hugh Allen Stox to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000
Michelle R. Edmundson, Dred Roland Edmundson IV to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $141,266
David Macias, Pamela Macias to First Bank (d/b/a First Bank Mortgage) $359,100
William Patterson Chriscoe II, Sara Helen Chriscoe to American Security Mortgage Corp. $349,600
Paul Lepley, Sue Lepley (a/k/a Susan Marie Lepley) to Truist Bank $250,000
Bayside Breeze LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $232,000
Jeffrey P. McPhillips, Laurie P. McPhillips to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $180,000
Andrea Hinkle to State Employees’ Credit Union $245,000
Tameka Little to Local Government Federal Credit Union $192,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to United Bank $266,495
Southern Development Group Inc. to United Bank $275,382
Franklin R. Waters to State Employees’ Credit Union $174,000
Sabine Saint-Ulysse, Borgella Saint-Ulysse to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,000
Tope Adeyemi-Bello, Kathryn M. Bello to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000
Will Brandon Congleton, Nicole Congleton to State Employees’ Credit Union $218,700
April E. Denney, Jacob D. Denney to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $152,500
Craig T. Anderson, Tania M. Thurston to Millennial Home Lending Inc. $170,000
Ali Ahmed to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $255,303
Charles Jordan, Linda P. Jordan to New Day Financial LLC $117,999
Jasmine Wilson, Garry Stilley to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,486
Wesley E. Watson, Olivia Watson (f/k/a Olivia Moschetti) to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $161,650
James Kevin Morrow to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $274,455
Kelvin R. Jones, Mia Leatrice Bishop-Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Matthew Jordan Craft, Elizabeth Susan Whitfield to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $132,987
Walter Ryan to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $396,000
Timothy J. Wolf, Kelli Wolf to Truist Bank $399,516
Sarah Ann Sullivan, James Paul Ryan to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $304,800
Micheal Herring to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $399,847
Jenna Peaden (t/t/a Jenna P. Smith) to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $146,000
Melissa C. Gering, Scott D. Gering to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $233,910