The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 29-Aug. 4. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Three Twenty Enterprises LLC to Hardee Village LLC: 4.9993 acre, Grimesland Township $1,500
D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert L. Ruffin, Kiyosha P. Ruffin: Lot 170, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $624
James B. Moore Jr., Michelle Moore to George W. Miller, Katherine G. Miller: Lot 50, Meadowgreen subdivision, Section 1 $410
Michael Britt Worley, Tonya Worley to Amy Patterson Clark, Michael Chadwick Clark: Lot 18, Block C, Englewood subdivision $522
Ryan Garrison, Jennifer Garrison to William J. Biddlecome, Hannah M. Biddlecome: Lots 6 and 7 (portion), Block D, Westhaven subdivision, Section 9, Phase 1 $690
William L. Wilson, Sharon E. Wilson to Hal Pruitt, Kimberly M. Pruitt: lot (with exception), Grimesland Township; tract $95
Gary L. Neal, Susan G. Neal, Alicia S. Carawan, Jerry Lee Carawan, Amy A. Neal to James D. Ward, Elizabeth O. Ward: Lot 30, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 3, Winterville Township $427
JJJ Holdings LLC to Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC: parcel (with exception), Winterville Township $1,240
Pitt County Properties LLC to Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC: 2.171 acres $2,200
Daniel W. Wunker, Danielle N. Wunker to First Colony Construction Co.: Lot 36, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 2, Section 4 $150
Jonathan Wooten, Elizabeth L. Wooten (t/t/a Elizabeth Waldkirch) to Krislyn M. Askew, Shirley B. Smith: Lot 3, Boyd Park subdivision, Grimesland Township $332
Colin Daniel Foy to Caitlin Elizabeth Foy (t/t/a Caitlin Elizabeth Bell): Lot 4, Bedford Heights North, Section 1, Grimesland Township
Monument Properties LLC to Paul Sheppard: Lot 40, Surrey Meadows cluster, Winterville Township $360
Allen Family Holdings LLC, Marion A. Stowe, David H. Stowe to Randolph Holdings LLC: Lot 14, North Ridge, Section 3 $40
Leslie Charles Brann Jr., Christina S. Brann, Samantha Brann Oakes, Smanatha Register Brann, Justin E. Oakes to Randolph Holdings LLC: Lot 46, North Ridge subdivision, Section 4 $40
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Daniel Wunker, Danielle Wunker: Lot 1, Ashley Place $150
Wiley Benjamin Stancill, Mallory Stancill to Archie Cox, Rhonda Hardee Johnson: parcel, Grifton Township $445
M. Jane Marcoux to Dennis Performance LLC: Lot 41, Charleston Place, Section 4, Chicod Township $180
Tripp Farms LLC to State Employees’ Credit Union: 1.127 acres $976
Theresa Clemente Wheeler (t/t/a Theresa Josephine Clemente), Christopher Bryan Wheeler to Theresa Clemente Wheeler, Christopher Bryan Wheeler: Lot 29, Whitaker Glen subdivision, Arthur Township quitclaim
Louise Day to Jorge Luis de Leon, Anastacio de Leon Ortiz: Lot 12, Block A, Paige Land subdivision, Greenville Township $74
Evelyn Tyson, Randolph Tyson to R & J Investments 21 LLC: Lot 11, Block I, Higgs Brothers property, Greenville Township $62
Anthony J. Esterwood, Rita Esterwood to Craven Creek LLC: Lot 8A, Unit C, Building J, Karringtyn Crossing Townhomes $327
Tyler N. Brooks, Jessica N. Brooks to Jonathan Wooten, Elizabeth L. Wooten: Lot 16, Block D, The Pines subdivision, Ayden Township $490
Betsy Bongo to Rebecca Merrick Gilbird, Anthony Neil Gilbird: Lot 487, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 6, Winterville Township $830