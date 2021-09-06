GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 23-27:
No contractor listed, 4000 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville, commercial demolition, no estimate.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 1901 Stonehenge Drive, Greenville, commercial building, $2,500,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 601 Staton Road 5-6, Greenville, commercial interior alteration, $1,021,000.
TideLand Construction, 1901 E. Fire Tower Road 100, commercial interior renovation, $40,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 905 Gabriel Drive, Greenville, commercial multi-family apartment, $2,696,000.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1117 Bert Court, Greenville, residential solar panel installation, $64,911.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1075 Teakwood Drive, Greenville, residential solar panel installation, $55,816.
Sunpro Solar, 1509 Fleming St., Greenville, residential solar panel installation, $46,651.
CrossPointe General Contractors Inc., 1708 Penncross Drive, Greenville, residential repair, $70,000.
No contractor listed, 3176 Ruth Court 129, Greenville, residential porch, $5,000.
No contractor listed, 111 Greenbriar Drive, Greenville, residential interior alteration, $25,000.
Steven Drywall, 2002 S. Elm St., Greenville, residential $10,000.
Falcone Crawl Space & Structural Repair LLC, 2106 Scotsdale Court, Winterville, residential repair, $3,850.
Green Power Construction, 223 Pineview Drive, Greenville, residential interior alteration, $40,000.
Southern Star Construction LLC, 400 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, commercial re-roofing, $550,000.
Southern Development Group Inc., 622 Megan Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $245,100.
Southern Development Group Inc., 611 Megan Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $249,375.
Southern Development Group Inc., 603 Megan Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $241,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2329 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $198,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3845 E. Baywood Lane, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $220,875.
Rocky Russell Development LLC, 4101 Dunhagan Road, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $363,150.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2277 Birch Hollow Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $303,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3808 Alma Lee Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $219,300.
Spain Builders LLP, 623 Megan Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $257,000.
BMS Builders, 2224 Brook Fields Drive, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $650,000.
Charles W. Hughes Construction LLC, 904 Gabriel Drive, Greenville, commercial retaining wall, $148,500.
JJ & T Builders LLC, 308 Granville Drive, Greenville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $37,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 104 Belvedere Drive, Greenville, residential above-ground pool, $14,025.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 3608 Oak Hills Drive, Greenville, residential in-ground pool, $59,200.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 11-17:
Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 2182 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $199,200.
Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 2104 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $200,880.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 425 Main St., Grifton, residential alteration, $80,000.
Vicus Development LLC, 3608 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $124,720.
Kelly Travis Welborn, 2259 Laver Lane, Greenville, pool, $22,400.
P & CHC LLC, 1937 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $208,800.
Jeffrey L. Barnes, 2211 Marinwood Court, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Miguel Angel Molina-Iglesias, 1828 Ivy Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $477,920.
Elizabeth Hayes Santiago, 1155 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $323,840.
Eric Scott Baldwin, 1106 Midlake Court, Grimesland, pool, $24,800.
Jose Jesus Montes Carranza, 2824 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
William Robert Hippard, 629 Broadmoor Court, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, no estimate.