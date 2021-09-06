The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 12-16 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1400 Gorman LLC, agent Ross Woodall, 2388 Water View Road, Greenville.
Abundantly Chozen CDC Inc., nonprofit, agent Sarah Grimes, 3305 Taberna Drive, Greenville.
Angel Helping Angels LLC, agent Hermenia Trumail Spellman, 202 N. Sylvan Drive, Greenville.
Barrow Solutions LLC, agent Rodney Eugene Barrow Sr., 2740 Camp Leach Road, Washington.
Bee’s Grillin Grub LLC, agent Brandon Montgomery, 864 Treyburn Circle, Greenville.
Blount-Rhodes Education Center LLC, agent Linwood W. Rhodes Jr., 415 N.C. 903 North, Greenville.
Bruce R. Wilson LLC, agent Christopher Clark Wilson, 2064 Hyde Drive, Greenville.
Carolina Junior Cotillions Kinston Chapter LLC, agent Megan Taylor, 3516 Providence Place, Winterville.
CBC Speech Therapy Services PLLC, agent Catherine B. Cox, 102 Cheshire Drive, Greenville.
Chasin’ Heat LLC, agent Michael Chase Hardee, 300 Leon Drive, Greenville.
Cobe Enterprise LLC, agent Jacobie Adams, 300 Campden Way, Greenville
COH LLC, agent Horne & Horne PLLC, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Community Landscapes of Eastern NC LLC, agent Peter E. Lavin Jr., 301 Allendale Drive, Greenville.
Compassionate Friends LLC, agent Vatashia Nycole Johnson, 1731 Wrench Circle, Greenville.
D & B Properties of Pitt LLC, agent Harold Douglas Hudson Jr., 2301 Stirrup Court, Greenville
DAFT Bookkeeping LLC, agent La Ticia Rene Samone Gibson, 517 Brookfield Drive, Winterville.
DAFT Holdings LLC, agent David Alexander Gibson, 517 Brookfield Drive, Winterville.
DejaVu Transport LLC, agent Antonia C. Segura, 5154 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville.
Deszi Smiles LLC, agent Dessirae Patrick, 119 Brownlea Drive Apt. 23, Greenville.
Down Home Sales Online LLC, agent Kyle Barnes, 167 Everett Road, Washington.
East Coast Culking and Glass Service Inc., agent Cesar Adan Olguin, 1006 W. Third St., Greenville.
EastPoint Marine LLC, agent Matthew Todd Myers, 2287 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Elite Education Group LLC, agent Jasmine Caprice Midgette, 239 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Washington.
Fieldside Properties LLC, agent Jennifer Youngs, 1301 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Geri Simpkins Photography LLC, agent Geri Simpkins, 1824 Manor Court, Greenville.
Haven Hideaways Inc., agent Jon Harrell, 3491 Tobba Court, Ayden.
J & P Auto Mobile Repair LLC, agent Eric Wooten, 810 B’s Barbeque Road, Greenville.
J & Z Dispatching Services LLC, agent Candice Daniels, 127 W. Victoria Court Unit C, Greenville.
JDL Auto LLC, agent Keith Hackney, 110 W. Third St., Washington.
JL Home Renovations LLC, agent Jesus Lara, 216 Morocco Court, Washington.
L.A. Rogers Ministries LLC, agent La Quon Rogers, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 213, Greenville.
Ladii Mays Xtensions LLC, agent Daltrica T. Lynn, 104 Lakeview Terrace Apt. D, Greenville.
PeaceLady Boutique LLC, agent Yvette Smith, 1119 Grovemont Drive Apt. J2, Greenville.
Prayer Temple Outreach For All People, nonprofit, agent Elizabeth W. Davis, 714 Hooker Road, Greenville.
Preferred Ventures LLC, agent Eyad K. Zeidan, 8812 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville.
Profitable Stock Investments LLC, agent Robert Lee Crocker, 3488 Charter Oaks Drive, Farmville.
Queens of Favor Apparel LLC, agent Marie Exalus, 1200 Freeland Lane Unit K2, Winterville.
Quiet Storm Cleaning Services LLC, agent Wilbure Earl Smith, 1123 N. Bridge St., Washington.
Razzmatazz Balloons LLC, agent Natasha Nicole Bryant, 455 Clayton Circle, Washington.
Royalty Unlimited Inc., agent Iris Dupree-Wilkes, 1534 Rosemond Drive, Greenville.
S & S Auto Service Center LLC, agent Levion T. Smith, 756 Smithtown Road, Grimesland.
S. Toney Law PLLC, agent Sable Toney, 2716 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 106, Greenville.
Shel’s Farm LLC, agent Kenneth Lovette, 207 Barrington Drive, Tarboro.
Signature Eats by TJ LLC, agent Taboris Jermaine Valentine, 1613 A Brook Hollow Drive, Greenville.
Starborn Luxuries LLC, agent Sonjya Brinae Newsome, 412 Winslow Pointe Drive 201, Green
T C Realty Services LLC, agent Thomas W. Cowden Jr., 504 Treybrooke Circle #23, Greenville.
Tammy’s LLC, agent Shamanda Harris, 415 Winslow Pointe 200, Greenville.
That Girl Hair LLC, agent Shamiya Stephenson, 970 3 E. Spring Forest Road, Greenville.
The Battle House LLC, agent David Battle, 3711 Pridgen Road, Rocky Mount.
Top New Start Auto LLC, agent Nicholas Tyrico King, 710 Patton Circle Apt. 7, Winterville.
Trained 2 Go Trucking LLC, agent Trumaine Boston, 307 W. 16th St., Washington.
Traverse Trucking LLC, agent DeTowion Douglas Moore, 2748 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. #202, Greenville.
Unbelievable Sports Bar LLC, agent Eula Belle Finch, 923 Chance St., Greenville.
W & S Cleaning and Buffing LLC, agent Gayle Wood, 285 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville.
W. Robert Pinner Jr., DMD, PA, agent William Robert Pinner Jr., 218 Cherrywood Drive, Greenville.
Washington Logistics LLC, agent Maurice Washington, 467 Milton Drive, Winterville.
Welcome to Robin’s Kitchen LLC, agent Robin Speight, 1210 Duce Drive, Greenville.