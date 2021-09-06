The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 8-14. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Leona S. Moye to Leona S. Moye: Lot 17, Westhaven South, Phase I quitclaim
Cassandra L. Campbell to Yolanda Ruffin: Lot 71 B, Augusta Trails, Section 1, Winterville Township $226
Billy M. Godley, Kelly G. Godley to Jonathan Valenzuela: Unit D-5, Westpointe Townhomes, Greenville Township $136
2020 Global Investments LLC to Tonique Stafford: Lot 7, Block G, Eastwood subdivision, Section 2, Greenville Township $400
Bennie Lee Bryant, Katrenia Beasley Bryant to Vickey Lee Cannon: Lot 4, Block J, Ange division quitclaim
Jeffrey B. Lebo, Melissa M. Lebo to Tyler E. Clark: Lots 19 (portion) and 20, Block D, Brookgreen subdivision, Greenville Township $1,295
Lois Barrett Harrington to Marques A. Harrington: Lot 11, Block D, Singletree Farm subdivision, Section 1 $309
Pitt County Committee of 100 Inc. to County of Pitt: Lots 2C and 2D, Block A, Indigreen subdivision, Section One $457
Michael A. Rogister to Ahmed Abuhammoud: Lot 78 (with exception), South Hall subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $560
Austin J. Price, Ashley W. Burns to Austin J. Price, Ashley W. Burns: Lot 286, Langston West, Section 1, Winterville Township
Brock Ruel Flannery, Brittany Barnett Flannery to Sandra Faye Wallace: Lot 44, Surrey Meadows cluster subdivision, Winterville Township $360
Darlene Gray McLawhorn to Frederick Lyman McLawhorn: two lots (with exception), Fountain Township; 1.12 acres; Lot 4, 4A and 4B, W.W. Whitehurst Lands division, Falkland Township gift
Linwood Hall to Kristy Oakley: Lot 12, Steps Fields gift
D.R. Horton Inc. to Lawanda Leslie: Lot 159, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $489
First Horizon Bank to Laze Properties LLC: Lot 4, Block A, Andulusia subdivision, Section One, Greenville $1,640
Samuel J. Price, Allison S. Price to Brock Ruel Flannery, Brittany Barnett Flannery: Lot 146, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Winterville Township $564
Kelly Michelle Jones (f/k/a Kelly Michelle Elks) to Jeremy Richard Albert Joyner: lot, Chicod Township $350
Proverbs 28:6 Ventures LLC to Derek K. Brown, Joni Marie Brown: Unit A, Arlington Centre Office Park, Phase II $340
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Nicholas Widgeon, Madison K. Fain: Lot 49, Whitaker Glen, Arthur Township $520
Kyle Wade Barnes, Amanda Van Staalduinen Barnes to Bryant T. Lewis, Tracy M. Lewis: Lot 5, Block F, Englewood subdivision $490
Charles A. Harvey Sr., Margaret S. Harvey to Bill Parmer Cherry, Joseph I. Cherry: Lots 5 and 6 (portion), Block A, Forest Hills subdivision, Greenville $700
Robert C. Gerard, Casey Gerard to Lisa Marie Laurenzano: Lot 58, Winterfield subdivision, Section Two, Winterville Township $421
Mark Alan Peterson, Alissa Marie Peterson to Walter Thomas Heritage, Emily S. Heritage: Lot 414, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 5 $764
Longleaf NC LLC to Stephanie Nicole Webb, David Timothy Webb Jr.: Lot 14, Pine View subdivision, Section 2, Ayden Township $570
Virginia Gray Clements to Anna Dina Simcox, Sara C. Simcox: Lot 13, Block J, Pineridge subdivision, Section V, Arthur Township; Lots 12 and 13, Block J, Pineridge subidvision, Section V $316
Robert D. Parrott (trustee) to Oberry Newborne: 35 acres (with exceptions), Ayden Township $28
Kyle Gregory Travlos, Emily Ann Travlos to Balaji Gunasekaran: Unit 1, Building AA, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10, Winterville Township $284