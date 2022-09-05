GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 13-19:
The Overton Group LLC, 913 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial alterations, $120,083.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 106, commercial alterations, $119,354.
No contractor listed, 905 Dickinson Ave., commercial reversion, $20,000.
K & K Contractions, 1213 Fleming St., residential repairs, $14,000.
No contractor listed, 105 Fox Run Circle, residential conversion, $17,000.
CareMaster LLC, 3000 S. Elm St., residential remodel, $30,000.
No contractor listed, 2300 Sawgrass Drive 88, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $26,400.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 2301 Dickinson Ave. 102, commercial re-roofing, $396,375.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 2255 S. Memorial Drive, commercial re-roofing, $976,350.
No contractor listed, 974 Forlines Road, residential single-family dwelling, $728,800.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 412 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $360,800.
No contractor listed, 118 S. Sylvan Drive, residential detached storage, $500.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 4228 Dunhagan Road, residential in-ground pool, $85,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 10-16:
Alonza Mitchell, 1543 Candlewick Drive, Greenville, house foundation, $192,160.
Marvin D. Casino, 932 Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, single-family house and garage with apartment, $250,200.
MD Investment Group LLC, 7499 U.S. 264 East, Washington, warehouse, $168,000.
Alice J. George, 5272 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, single-family modular residence, $328,160.
Alice J. George, 5262 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, single-family modular residence, $210,800.
Alice J. George, 5262 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, porch, $3,000.
Alice J. George, 5272 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, porch, $3,000.
Charles Earl Chapman, 2340 Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, foundation repair, $12,000.
David Anthony Konzem, 1357 Holland Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
RB4 Investments LLC, 2580 Blue Creek Lane, Grimesland, Lot 2, miscellaneous, no estimate.
Andrew C. Ipock, 4616 Blue Eyes Road, Bethel, single-family modular residence, $165,040.
Anthony Stouffer, 1928 Waylen Drive, Greenville, pool, $75,000.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 929 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $235,200.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 950 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $243,920.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 937 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $258,200.
Katrice Monique Murphy, 328 Princess St., Ayden, residential renovation, $153,760.