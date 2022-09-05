The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 18-22 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A & D Auto Rental and Repair LLC, agent Amanda Dorothy Willett, 206 West Blvd., Williamston.
Adas Hidden Treasures LLC, agent Patricia Waters Everette, 1379 N.C. Highway 171 North, Washington.
Allow No Judgement Ent. LLC, agent Raymond Feliciano, 101 Laura Lane Unit C2, Greenville.
Anderson Education Consulting LLC, agent Richard B. Anderson, 100 Bluegill Drive, Washington.
Andy’s Transportation LLC, agent Andre Allen, 173 Keys Court Apt. 8, Greenville.
Bald Head Threads LLC, agent Justin Casey Lee Pritchard, 2616 S. Wright Road, Greenville.
Big T Trucking Company LLC, agent Shandra O’Neaka Mebane, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1151, Greenville.
Boyd’s LLC, agent Leslie J. Boyd, 1528 N. Main St., Tarboro.
Brylei’s Southern Conez LLC, agent Brock Allen Ketterman Sr., 406 W. Church St., Lewiston.
Buncombe Hall Farms LLC, agent John R. Griffin Jr., 9373 N.C. Highway 171, Williamston.
C51 LLC, agent Melvin Eugene Cline II, 2547 Beaver Creek Road, Greenville.
Carolina Energy Services LLC, agent Wes Sowers, 1000 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg.
Classic Kait LLC, agent Kaitlyn Ann Britt, 3015B Kinsey Loop, Winterville.
Cole Construction and Land Management LLC, agent Timothy Lee Cole, 330 Coles Mill Road, Fountain.
Creech Building Company Inc., agent John Chandler Creech, 301 College Ave., Washington.
C’s Unique Trucking LLC, agent Cortney Cherry, 1743 N.C. Highway 45 North, Colerain.
DeeDee Delicious Desert LLC, agent Sharmeka Denise Harris, 515 Myrtle Ave., Rocky Mount.
Dudley’s Event Center LLC, agent Alexis Dudley, 2922 Mulberry Lane Unit F, Greenville.
G.A.M. Cares Inc., nonprofit, agent Kenisha Salley, 186 Godley Road, Grimesland.
Garnica Roofing LLC, agent Fernando Garnica Rodriguez, 568 Sands Road, Greenville.
Gaskins Hair Studio LLC, agent Wendy Gaskins, 2537 River Oak Drive, Greenville.
Glitz & Tips LLC, agent Stephanie Latifa Holley, 2142 U.S. Highway 13 North, Ahoskie.
GOGO Creamery LLC, agent Gurpreet Singh, 103 Pinewood Road, Greenville.
Growth Mindset Counseling PLLC, agent Marci Toppin Cochran, 2916 Beddard Road, Grimesland.
Hellyer Farms LLC, agent Kari Anne Hellyer, 4588 Stokestown-St. John Road, Ayden.
Henry’s Nails LLC, agent Hung Van Nguyen, 224 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Higher Level Excel Inc., nonprofit, agent Pamela Parker, 3709 Live Oak Lane, Greenville.
HR Gusano Concrete LLC, agent Iran Alexa Huerta Medina, 231 Antler Drive, Washington.
Invious and Co 360 Photobooth LLC, agent Christopher Artis, 1080 Allen Road Apt. 3D, Greenville.
KP3 Logistics LLC, agent Kimberly Monchere Pittman, 627 E. Highland Ave., Rocky Mount.
Kreationz By Queenz LLC, agent Kendra M. McGhee, 700 Marlee Drive, Rocky Mount.
L & C Boat Restoration LLC, agent Johnnie Lamond Latham, 207 Pearl Drive, Greenville.
Lawson’s Unlimited Cargo LLC, agent Letoya Deniece Lawson, 729 Forest Circle, Winterville.
LKL Roofing Gutters Remodeling & More LLC, agent Donald Keith Ellis Jr., 1435 Antioch Road, Rocky Mount.
LLL Travels LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Mason Jar Enterprises LLC, agent Kyle P. Goodman, 3131 McLaren Lane, Winterville.
My 3 Angels Industry LLC, agent Jean Marie Hawkins, 507 Darden Drive A, Greenville.
PrecillasVision LLC, agent Precilla Brinson Whitehead, 300 Russell Drive, Princeville.
Pretty Practical ENC LLC, agent Blair Vick, 3515 Wallingford Road, Greenville.
Prolific Transports LLC, agent Donald Earl Harris Jr., 1913 Buxton Road, Greenville.
Renewed Way of Thinking PLLC, agent Crystal Nicole Overton, 416 Kiesee Drive, Greenville.
S & D Enterprises of Carolina LLC, agent Crystal L. Young, 3337 Pacolet Drive, Greenville.
S & W Construction of NC LLC, agent Cody Stalls, 504 Alderson Road, Washington.
Sculptor Inc., agent Xiaotian Wang, 108 Pin Oak Court, Greenville.
Star Med Transport LLC, agent Stephanie Wrighton, 206 W. 14th St. Ste. B, Greenville.
Sun House Gates LLC, agent Legalinc Corporate RA Services Inc., 1144 Lillian Lane Lot 82 B, Williamston.
Supreme Waxing Boutique LLC, agent Cherrelle Shonta Pippen, 1609 Barlow Road Apt. 3H, Tarboro.
The Southern Tread Co. LLC, agent Alexis Katherine Ziff, 257 Topping Loop Road, Pantego.
Threadz-n-Thingz LLC, agent Natisha Smith, 1970 King Drive, Greenville.
Title Abstracts USA LLC, agent Dhana L. Rao, 2137 Moxie Lane, Winterville.
Triple AAA Outfitters LLC, agent Richard B. Anderson, 100 Bluegill Drive, Washington.
Vencher LLC, agent Velmaran Balasubramanian, 2432 Rhinestone Drive, Winterville.
Yotaron Logistics Inc., agent Rondy Bryant, 3106 S. Memorial Drive Ste. A, Greenville.