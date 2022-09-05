The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 18-24. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
George D. Sutton, Fay Sutton to Tanya M. King, TyQuan M. Bond: Lot 8, Block B, Pine Forest Estates $282
Harris Oil Company Inc. to Nextgen Holdings LLC: tract, Grifton Township; Lots 1 (portion) and 2, E.V. Tucker Estate; tract (with exceptions) $227
Jamie L. Overton, Sandy Woolard Overton to Tjany Wheeler, Myisha Wheeler: parcel, Grimesland Township $490
Brenda W. Davis to Darrit James Hargrove, Lakesha Hargrove: Lot 7, Chinquapin Road subdivision, Arthur Township $138
Melissa B. Matthews (individually and as administratrix), Alan Keith Matthews, Brittany Steube, Christina B. Smith, Nathaniel G. Smith III to Darrit James Hargrove, Lakesha Hargrove: Lot 7, Chinquapin Road subdivision, Arthur Township $138
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Alex Joel Collazo-Luna, Hazel Marie Gonzalez: Lot 225, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park cluster development, Phase 5 $528
Marie Sweeney, Lou Martorello (attorney-in-fact) to Laura Lee Gebert, David Daniel Kelchner: Unit G, Building 4, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Greenville $198
George J. Wylie, Paula A. Wylie to Lides Carmen Loayza Villena: Lot 6, Block W, Shamrock Terrace, Section 2, Winterville Township $222