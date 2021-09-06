The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 5-11:

Meredith Ann Dielenschneider, Micheal Josoph Dielenschneider to State Employees’ Credit Union $203,200

Mary T. Lee, Ronald L. Lee to Quicken Loans LLC $143,500

711 Naples FL LLC to Southern Bank $2,590,459.43

Matthew R. Roth, Sarah D. Roth to Quicken Loans LLC $144,800

Ernis A. Lee, Carla H. Lee to Quicken Loans LLC $124,777

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Pinnacle Bank $27,000,000

Jason Robert Rouse, Patricia Anne Hawkins to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $115,700

Stephanie Williams Hannam, Antony Clayton Hannam to Truist Bank $160,000

Stephen M. Tomlin to PrimeLending, A PlainsCaptial Company $203,779

Aubrey Chandler Pool, Donna Joy Pool to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $167,000

Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $304,000

Mary Fisher Humphrey to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $147,800

Feng Li to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $284,800

Kimberly D. Thompson, Aaron C. Bussard to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $119,000

Kevin Leggett, Ashley Danielle Leggett to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $350,000

Anupkumar Patel to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $229,495

Jason Leigh Carrow, Guad Issa Elazibe to LenderFi Inc. $404,000

Hannah Dare Hedgepeth, Wesley Daniel Lane to State Employees’ Credit Union $152,000

Jacqueline C. Herring (a/k/a Jacqueline Chamblee Herring, Gregory Jerome Herring to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $175,887.77

Centelle St. Aimee, Shakira Lita Ismay Henderson to Sofi Lending Corp. $303,000

Keri Nicole Krauss Lewis, Phillip W. Lewis to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000

Timothy Wayne Anderson, Teresa Pridgen Anderson to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $325,000

Laverne Yelverton to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $399,900

Eric Kevin Jones, Kimberly Ann Jones to Wells Fargo Bank NA $163,000

Merlena Artis to Millennial Home Lending Inc. $171,200

Allan Jordan Kearney, Mary Beth Kearney to American Financial Corporation $213,300

William Saulsberry Jr., Kristy K. Saulsberry to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $190,500

Benjamin P. Taylor, Janice Currie Taylor to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $117,000


Hope A. Elias, Cynthia L. Elias, Edward J. Elias to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $215,935

Thomas R. Grant, Stacy H. Grant to PNC Bank NA $157,500

Forrest E. Pruitt Jr., Jessica Lynne Pruitt to Truist Bank $240,000

Andre K. Duncan, Kaylei Duncan to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $195,300

William R. Reichstein, Lisa M. Reichstein, Ann Howie to State Employees’ Credit Union $270,900

Donald R. Goldberg to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $159,000

Michael Miller, Dianne D. Miller, Ana D. Diefenbach to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $200,000

Brian Callahan (a/k/a Brian M. Callahan) to Homeside Financial LLC (d/b/a Lower) $204,250

Brandon S. Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $137,000

Shallow Walk LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $145,000

Shallow Walk LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,000

Wesley V. Grant, Lindsay W. Grant to Movement Mortgage LLC $244,000

Harold Pickett to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $361,250

Zenaida Miranda Colon, Jonathan Rivera Rios to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $209,829

Jessie M. Jones to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $171,830

David Todd Harris, Celeste Graham Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $170,000

Karen D. Bateman, Horrice H. Bateman to State Employees’ Credit Union $151,300

Dejay Investments LLC to Corevest American Finance Lender LLC $2,175,000

Megan F. Peters to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $217,000

Betty J. Mathis to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $102,300

Braxton C. Smith, Jamisyn H. Smith to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $245,471

Emerald City Real Estate Group LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $352,750

David J. Kuhn, Kimberly W. Kuhn to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $194,000

Michael W. Whitley Jr., Carla Edwards Whitley to Alpha Mortgage Corporation $289,656

Brian M. Roberson, Lindsay A. Roberson to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $223,000

Daniel J. Mathis, Jessica Mathis to FirstBank $238,000

Karin Marie Hillenbrand to State Employees’ Credit Union $225,000

Haven H. Smith, Levi C. Smith Jr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $360,000