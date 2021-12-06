Restaurateurs Jacob and Tandi Wilson, well known for their multiple businesses, teamed up with longtime Christy’s Euro Pub Sous Chef Kevin Kayes to open Side Bar, a Tex-Mex fusion restaurant located at 707 Dickinson Ave.
Side Bar will offer “no rules fusion fare” for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch , in the former location of Trollingwood Taproom.
“A craft taco and cocktail joint is something we’ve always wanted to do in Greenville,” said Jacob Wilson.
Wilson, a native of Houston, Texas, grew up with Tex-Mex and BBQ that he said has heavily influenced his business idea.
Side bar offers a variety of food and craft cocktails. With starters from guacamole to gangsta chili con queso and tacos ranging from smoked brisket to cactus and cauliflower, the restaurant has bites for every palate.
Side Bar features a classic margarita and paloma while also venturing out to more eccentric flavors including smoky tequila in their ranch water.
The restaurant’s aesthetic encompasses an industrial look while adding organic and natural elements. The design inspiration came from local expert, Carley Page Summers with Carley Summers: Interiors, Styling & Photography.
Opening a fifth business in the Uptown District was an easy choice for these restaurateurs. They said they are excited about the continued growth in the district and having one of the few patio spaces in Greenville.
For the latest updates, visit their social media platforms:
- Instagram: @sidebar.greenville
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/sidebar.