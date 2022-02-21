Turns out the Incredible Hulk was onto something when he advised his fellow Avengers to “Smash.”
The pandemic, politics and a variety of other stressers have a portion of the population in a perpetual state of anger.
Providing a release for that inner tension is the mission of Greenville’s first-ever rage room, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 11.
Anger Management, located at 625 Clark St., gives individuals the opportunity to shatter away their anger safely.
Owner Lorina Garrison was inspired to open Anger Management based on her past experience at a rage room in Charlotte.
“Everyone is stressed about something and this is a fun way to get rid of that stress or any pent-up anger,” Garrison said.
The origin of rage rooms, also known as smash or anger rooms, can be traced back to Japan in 2008. The launch of The Venting Place in Tokyo coincided with Japan’s economy falling into a recession and it offered locals a place where they could relieve stress by smashing dishes and throwing plates.
Whether the customer wants to smash plates or bash through a car door, Anger Management offers a variety of items of various sizes to break for their stress relief needs.
The rooms are filled with items that individuals can either hit, beat, or break in numerous ways.
Customers also can listen to their own choice of music as they smash their anger away. There are Bluetooth speakers included in each room for individuals to enjoy their favorite tunes while smashing and shattering items.
Anger Management, whose motto is “Come Take It Out On Us,” says it will offer the community stress relief while also maintaining a fun and safe environment. All customers are required to wear the provided safety equipment, since flying debris can pose a danger to patrons.