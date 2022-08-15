Lisa Satterfield

 Contributed photo

Lisa Satterfield of Snow Hill has successfully completed the associate degree in nursing program at Lenoir Community College in May and earned the RN initials behind her name.

A nontraditional student, married, and a caregiver for her disabled husband, she was employed as a full-time care partner at Vidant Health while attending nursing school.


