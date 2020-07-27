To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5, supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Ayden, three teachers at two schools received a total donation of $114 including:
- Alyssa Douglas at Ayden Elementary School for the project "Diversity in Books."
- Lisa Gantt at Ayden Middle School for the project "Chromonology for AM Students."
- Michelle Myers at Ayden Middle School for the project "Printing Is Necessary."
In Snow Hill, seven teachers at three schools received a total donation of $825 including:
- Carmen Adams at Greene County Intermediate School for the project "Amazing Books for Amazing Students."
- Sara Fullington at Greene County Intermediate School for the project "Help Us Get Our Wiggles Out!"
- Faith Mclawhorn at Greene County Middle School for the project "Back to Project STEM Math Basics!"
- Joanne Mcgowan at Greene County Middle School for the project "Reeds are Fundamental."
- Joanne Mcgowan at Greene County Middle School for the project "Oil, Oil, Baby."
- Leigh Bright at Greene County Middle School for the project "Spectacular Summer Reading Kickoff."
- Stan White at Greene County Middle School for the project "Moving On Up!"
- Stan White at Greene County Middle School for the project "A World of Books 2!"
- Stan White at Greene County Middle School for the project "Stocking Up on STEM Again!"
- Christi Johnson at Snow Hill Primary School for the project "Can You Hear Me Now?"
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed.
"With SONIC's $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year," Woodworth said.
SONIC is committed to helping teachers all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and afffecting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in communities in need of support.
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.