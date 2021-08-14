AYDEN — When Roland Stewart first came to Ayden, he knew he would be successful. This assurance allowed him to pursue his dream of opening Spill the Beans Wine and Coffee.
Located at 4282 Lee St., Spill the Beans is a lounge, providing customers with wine, beer, coffee and more.
Stewart is from Washington, D.C. He came to Ayden at the request of his cousin, who owns the building that houses Spill the Beans.
“I had never heard of Ayden in my life,” Stewart said.
“COVID hit and what I was doing stopped and closed. (My cousin) asked me to come down and help him get these buildings together.”
Upon arriving in Ayden, Stewart saw an opportunity, believing the site would be a perfect location to open a lounge.
“I couldn’t imagine one of these places being here. Maybe in Durham or in the big cities,” Stewart said. “When I came to Ayden, I liked the way the downtown looked and thought this would be a good look.
“COVID brought me here and I had this feeling when I came here,” he said. “I had a feeling I could be successful here. Not just with the lounge but with other things I’ve done.”
Different than a bar, the lounge offers customers a place to relax while enjoying a variety of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
“For me, it’s a place where people can come, converse and enjoy themselves and meet new people. It’s not like a bar. I don’t consider this to be a bar. It’s never real dark in here,” Stewart said.
“They all get to know each other before they leave.”
Spill the Beans offers a variety of white and red wines, beer and coffee Selections include offerings from local businesses, such as Mother Earth Brewery.
“The majority of all my wines you cannot buy in store,” Steward said.
“Some people that don’t drink wine, they drink liquor, so they are very hesitant to drinking wine,” he said. “I have some wines that are perfect for people who drink brown and white liquor. Port wine has a higher percentage rate.”
Each Sunday is mimosa day.
“There is a $10 cover charge and they can drink as many mimosas they want from noon to 4 p.m.,” Stewart said.
Plans are also in the works to for Spill the Beans to host a weekly Spoken Word night, and karaoke is slated to begin Thursdays.
The lounge also is able to host events such as birthday parties, bridal showers and more.
Stewart said he welcomes everyone to visit Spill the Beans and wants customers to feel at home. He said he worked hard to infuse his personal style into the lounge’s aesthetics.
Searching from Washington, D.C., to Jacksonville, Stewart purchased antiques to fill the space and give it a homey, eccentric vibe.
“Everything in here tells a story,” Stewart said.
Since opening in June, Stewart has been pleased with the business and thankful for all who have come to visit.
“People come in and get their sections and have a great time,” Stewart said.
“Last Sunday, everybody that came in here was new. They all loved it. When people come in here it makes me feel good inside.”
He also is thankful for other means of support that he has received. Since opening, he has had people pray over the business as well as advertise it like it was their own.
“People have been extremely supportive of me and them spreading the word has helped me. I appreciate that,” Stewart said, adding the people of Ayden are different than he’s encountered elsewhere.
“Once they get to know who you are and they like you, you are family,” Stewart said.
Spill the Beans is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call 202-569-9168.