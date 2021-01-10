North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein recently honored an ECU physician for her devotion to caring for COVID-19 patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, the attorney general presents Dogwood Awards to North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, assistant professor at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and pulmonologist and critical care physician with Vidant Medical Center, was one of 26 recipients in the state to earn this recognition in 2020 .
“Dr. Obi and her team have risked their own personal safety to bravely care for COVID-19 patients,” said Stein. “It is my honor to recognize Dr. Obi and all the medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Every North Carolinian owes a debt of gratitude to the health care professionals who are responding to this crisis.”
Obi is a 1998 medical school graduate from the the University of Ibadan in Nigeria. She also graduated from Harvard University’s School of Public Health in 2003 with Master of Science degrees in public heath and epidemiology before completing her medical residency at ECU and Vidant Medical Center (VMC) in 2006.
“My specialty is pulmonary and critical care medicine,” Obi said. “We take care of critically ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at Vidant Medical Center.”
Obi said she has been privileged and honored to work with such an amazing team of physician colleagues, nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, care partners, case workers, nutritionists and trainees (residents and pulmonary and critical care fellows) in the MICU at Vidant and ECU throughout this pandemic.
“Each member of the team has made incredible personal sacrifices and stepped up in a truly amazing way to take care of patients with COVID-19,” Obi said. “It has not always been easy, and some days have been stressful, however working with such an amazing ‘can-do’ team of nurses and providers who are dedicated to caring for patients and their families is humbling and rewarding even in the hardest of times.”
Obi said she was very surprised and deeply humbled when she learned about her recognition.
“I’m truly grateful to the teams that I have worked with and this award is dedicated to all the team members at Vidant, especially in the MICU and in the [Medical Intermediate Unit] who take care of COVID-19 patients.
“I also deeply appreciate the administration at VMC and ECU for supporting us as we take care of patients with COVID-19.”