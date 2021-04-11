I begin my Personal Finance course by asking my students to give me a show of hands to the following question, “Who wants to retire a millionaire?”
About 95% of my students raise their hand. (I assume the other 5% plan on retiring a multi-millionaire.) With their hands still raised, I then ask how many of them have any idea how they will accomplish this lofty goal. About 99% of them lower their hands. And herein lies the problem.
Most of us know that we would like to retire a millionaire, but few of us actually have any kind of a game plan to accomplish this goal. But it is a fairly easy goal to accomplish if you are young and you understand the time value of money.
The time value of money relates to the simple fact that money invested grows over time into more money. The longer the money sits there, the more there is when you retire.
To make my point we talk about Grandma Blue Hair. Grandma Blue Hair on the day that we are born places $2,500 into a retirement account for us when we turn 65. We assume that the money earns an average rate of return over our lifetime of 10%. (a slightly lower return than the stock market since the Depression). On your 65th birthday, you will have a little over $1.2 million in your nest egg. All from a one-time deposit of $2,500.
Now assume that Grandma gets the idea when you are born, but living on a fixed income, it takes her 5 years to accumulate the same $2,500 which she puts into your retirement account.
When you turn 65 you will have roughly $750,000 to retire on. Same 10% average return, same initial deposit and yet you have $450,000 less because Grandma waited just five years.
Suppose she waits 10 years instead. The balance in the account is now only $470,000. More than half the value (61%) is gone but only 15% of the investment time horizon has passed.
Wait until you are just 25 years old to make the same investment and its value upon retirement is a paltry $113,000. In fact, you would have to deposit almost $2,500 a year every year from age 25 to retirement to have the same $1.2 million had Grandma given you $2,500 one time on the day you were born.
Unfortunately, most of us do not have a Grandma Blue Hair who has the wisdom, resources and foresight to get us started on the road to retirement. We have to take care of this ourselves.
Most of my students are under age 25 and not yet working full time so we assume that the process of saving for retirement begins here. If you wish to acquire $1 million in net worth over the next 40 years, it will take roughly $188 a month at 10% average rate of return.
Now $188 a month is and is not a lot of money, depending on your income. If you are making $25,000 a year, that is about 9% of your income.
If you wait until age 40 to start the process it takes over $840 a month every month to reach the $1 million goal. You would now have to be making over $112,000 a year to devote that same 15% of your income to your retirement goal. But if you had started at age 25, you never have to increase the amount of money needed yet if you are now making $112,000 you are putting just over 2% of your income into your retirement account.
As your income rises over the years the percentage going into your account decreases. Making the plunge at the beginning eases the difficulty down the road. This process becomes even easier if you have an employer that makes matching contributions to your retirement account. Every dollar your employer places into your account is a dollar that doesn’t come out of your pocket.
The other thing to remember is that if you are putting that money into your retirement account, you are deferring the tax liability. So, you are actually getting to put more money into your retirement account than you would have to spend.
If you are in an employer matching plan, you get even more money going in for the same monthly sacrifice in spendable income. That $188/month you needed early on to achieve the goal becomes only about $70 a month (around $2 a day) in spendable income.
Achieving $1million in net worth is not going to happen overnight. But you do not have to be a financial genius or have been lucky in order to achieve our goal either. What it takes is an understanding of the time value of money, which means starting when you are in your 20s and being consistent in the process.