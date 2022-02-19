Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.
A mutual fund is an investment company that pools investors’ money and invests in a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other assets for a specific investment strategy.
A mutual fund is also an investment instrument. Mutual fund investors are entitled to a portion of the fund’s portfolio.
An exchange-traded fund (ETF), as the name suggests, is a fund that can be bought and sold like stocks during the day when stock exchanges are open. Different from ETFs, mutual funds trade once per day after the markets close.
Mutual funds and ETFs are the two most popular vehicles through which peoplecan invest in baskets of stocks, bonds, and other assets (e.g., securities). According to the Investment Company Institute, there were 9,027 US-registered mutual funds and 2,296 ETFs in 2020 that managed $23,896 billion and $5,449 billion of net assets, respectively.
Although tax law treatments of capital gain and losses and dividends are the same for the two types of investment, ETFs tend to be more tax-efficient than mutual funds, especially when they are held in taxable trading accounts. ETFs trigger fewer capital gain distribution events.
When investors buy and sell mutual fund shares, fund managers need to constantly change their portfolios to invest fund inflows and accommodate fund outflows. A fund manager’s portfolio balancing activities result in selling some holdings in the fund portfolio which might create potential capital gains. These gains are passed to the remaining shareholders of the fund, leading to tax liabilities for mutual fund investors, regardless of their wishes.
In contrast to mutual fund creation/redemption mechanism, when ETF investors buy ETF shares, ETF-authorized participants simply gather enough underlying stocks, bonds, or other assets (with the money provided by investors) and deliver those securities to the ETF sponsors in exchange for ETF shares.
When ETF investors sell shares, ETF-authorized participants simply return these shares to sponsors in exchange for the underlying securities. This process is referred to as “in-kind” redemption.
Such a creation/redemption process triggers no capital gains or losses for the remaining holders of an ETF since one asset (ETF shares) is exchanged with other assets (e.g., the underlying basket of securities).
However, this does not mean that ETF investors do not pay taxes. Like mutual fund investors, ETF investors should pay taxes on income distributions by ETFs. When ETF investors sell ETF shares for more than what they paid for, they are subject to capital gain taxes. The in-kind redemption process of ETFs only helps existing holders defer realization of capital gains until they sell their ETF shares, making ETFs more tax-efficient investments than mutual funds.