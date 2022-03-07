The Winterville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 23 to welcome the second Pitt County location of Tiebreakers to town.
The sports bar has been operating in Greenville for more than 19 years and is known for its selection of classics like wings, cheeseburgers and nachos.
The restaurant also offers an extensive menu of appetizers like Spicy Bacon Wrapped Pickles, Catfish Bites, Chicken and Waffles and Nathan’s Hot Dogs for lunch and a range of burgers including the Tiebreakers Waffle Burger which is a black Angus burger served between two Belgium Waffles with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and maple brown sugar aioli.
In addition to its varied menu, the new location includes an extensive bar, an outdoor seating area and a dining room lined with televisions playing the latest sporting events and adding to the laid-back atmosphere.
Owner Brayom Anderson was joined by a crowd of supporters at the ribbon-cutting ceremony including Town Council members Veronica Roberson and Tony Moore along with Mayor Pro Tem Mark Smith.
Fellow members of the Winterville Chamber of Commerce also came out to support the business, including individuals from Uniquely Yours, Web Badger, First Citizens Bank, Nauti Dog Brewing Co., Local Oak Brewing Co., Truist and Pitt Community College. Members of the Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS Department also crossed the railroad tracks to join in the celebration.
Winterville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Caveness said she was was happy to see the community supporting the restaurant.
“It’s important our community shows up for them. Winterville needs to make it known they are appreciated,” she said.
Lunch was served at the event and Caveness said, “It was fantastic to all spend some time together over wonderful food.”
Anderson was grateful for the outpouring of support.
“I’m glad to be in Winterville serving this wonderful community,” he said.
Tiebreakers Winterville is located at 2582 Railroad Street and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.