Trillium Health Resources launching seven mobile integrated care units that will provide mental health care and other services to rural areas of eastern North Carolina.
Thanks to funding provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services through the federal Substance Abuse Treatment Block Grant, Trillium partnered PORT Health, Monarch, Coastal Horizons and RHA to reach 17 counties.
Two ceremonies were held last week to celebrate the units that well be stationed in Washington and Tyrrell Counties. A ribbon-cutting for the unit at the Washington County Department of Social Services included Gov. Roy Cooper; NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley; Dr. Deepa Avula, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services; and local elected officials attended the event.
“This (unit) is part of a concerted effort to impact the issues around substance use disorder and people’s overall health,” Cooper said. “Here in rural North Carolina we know that sometimes people have trouble with access to health care. This mobile unit can provide health care in particular [for] people dealing with mental health issues.”
While specific services at each unit may vary based on provider or local demands, they are expected to offer the following:
- Mental health screenings
- Substance use disorder treatment
- Traditional therapy
- Assertive outreach
- Medication management via telemedicine
- Care management
- Peer support
- Crisis and disaster response
As the needs of communities develop, clinics may offer physical health services such as general health checkups and vaccinations (such as flu or pneumonia). The units that opened last week will be operated by RHA and also will serve Beaufort, Hyde and Martin counties.
“It embodies the principle of meeting people where they are, and we know that individuals with substance use disorder have a higher co-occurrence of physical health disorders, and we have to do more to get services to rural communities,” Avula said. “We have to figure out how to not just spend the money in the easiest way possible but in the best way possible.”
In the coming weeks, Monarch will begin operating a unit for Halifax, Gates, Northampton and Nash counties; PORT will operate one unit for Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties; one unit for Dare and Carteret counties; and a third unit for disaster relief to work; and Coastal Horizons will operate one unit for Columbus and Brunswick Counties and a second unit for Bladen County.
Trillium officials said they saw the pandemic as a reminder of the health care disparities experienced by people of color, rural residents and Medicaid-insured individuals across the 28 counties it serves.
In response, Trillium launched the One Community Initiative to address the stress, anxiety, depression and general mental health challenges caused by the pandemic.
Officials said they plan to continue providing accessibility solutions like the mobile clinics, as a Tailored Plan provider under North Carolina’s Medicaid managed care system.