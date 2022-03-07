Fintech (aka. financial technology) refers to the use of technology to transform the way we conduct business in the financial sector.
One of the innovations that fintech offers is the improved efficiency in the market for loanable funds, or specifically the loan process. By integrating traditional financial services with digital technology and big data, fintech completely redefines the procedure of applying for a loan and getting it approved and disbursed.
Undoubtedly, fintech startups have gradually become important players in this market. According to TransUnion consumer credit database, the percentage of unsecured personal loans provided by Fintech firms significantly increased from 17% to 39% during the 2015-19 period.
The most important characteristics that makes fintech startups gain competitive advantages in the market for loanable funds is the introduction of the fully automated loan process. Indeed, risk assessment algorithms and AI-enabled technological infrastructure, as substitutes for human underwriters, are used to verify and evaluate a borrower’s credit profile, as well as approve a loan application.
When appraising a loan package, fintech firms consider a wide array of factors beyond a borrower’s credit history, such as other robust digital traces generated from his or her online interactions.
It is noteworthy that the companies are required to use tokens to gain access to the information without having the option to collect or save them. Unlike traditional banks and financial institutions, fintech startups also establish and maintain digital platforms to connect potential lenders and borrowers directly in exchange only for a small fee.
So, what do these technological innovations offered by fintech mean to individual borrowers exactly?
First, we can now forget all the accumulated frustration when submitting a loan application and waiting for it to be approved by conventional banks and financial institutions. With fintech, on average, it only takes a couple of days (instead of weeks or even months) for a borrower to get a loan successfully disbursed.
Second, the aforementioned changes create more opportunities for potential borrowers (especially small business owners or those with a bad credit history) to meet their financing needs.
Third, these features also enable fintech companies to offer interest rates that are more affordable to borrowers in general than their counterparts can.
Finally, there will be much less concern about data piracy.
If you are in need of a loan, but still struggle to get one that best fits your financial situation via traditional means, you may want to consider the following popular Fintech companies such as Affirm, Avant, Borro, Credit Karma, GoRefi or LendingClub.
For example, LendingClub allows potential borrowers to ask for unsecured personal loans varied between $1,000 and $35,000 with a standard term of three years. At the same time, potential investors can shop, directly on this platform, these listed “loan applications” and select the ones in which they want to invest to earn interests. Of course, there is no middleman involved on LendingClub.
In conclusion, fintech creates not only opportunities for individual borrowers to get loans but also investment alternatives for retail investors to make great use of their idle money.