After celebrating Thanksgiving, many of us have experienced inflation firsthand.
According to the Farm Bureau, if you hosted friends and family, you paid an average of 14% more this year for the food in our holiday meal. While every item in the typical Thanksgiving feast was more expensive, the 24% increase in the cost of the Thanksgiving turkey was the greatest.
Even if you did not host the turkey day meal, you were likely not immune to inflation. If you drove to be with family over the holiday, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you likely paid almost 50% more for the gasoline to get you there. Overall, the BLS reported an annual inflation rate, as measured by the consumer price index, of 6.2%.
Unfortunately, wages are not keeping pace with these higher costs, with the BLS reporting a real (inflation adjusted) decrease in average hourly earnings of 1.6% over the past year. Simply put, the average hourly worker can only afford to buy 98.4% of what they could a year ago.
Inflation is the result of having too much money available in our economy chasing after too few goods available for purchase. It is the basic law of supply and demand.
On the supply side, inefficiently run backlogged ports, an overall shortage of available workers and a host of other factors have resulted in a decreased supply of many of the items that consumers demand.
A shortage of computer chips, for example, has led to a decrease in the number of new vehicles available for purchase, resulting in a 9.8% increase in the price of new vehicles and a 26.4% increase in the price of used vehicles over the past year.
The demand side of inflation is largely influenced by the amount of dollars available in the economy. These available dollars are called the money supply, which is regulated through the policies of the Federal Reserve Bank.
The demand side also is influenced by the fiscal polices of the federal government through the use of deficit spending as a means of economic stimulus. With the passage of three separate COVID relief bills costing over $2 trillion dollars, our federal government ran a deficit of $3.1 trillion dollars in 2020.
With continued COVID costs and the recent passage of a large infrastructure bill, we are currently on course to run a $3.0 trillion dollar deficit in 2021.
The federal government must borrow money to fund these deficits by issuing new debt. As long as there is enough demand for this debt from investors, then dollars from the existing money supply will be used to purchase this debt.
With our recorded national debt, investor demand is not sufficient to cover the new debt, requiring the Federal Reserve Bank to step in and purchase this debt. The Federal Reserve purchases this debt by creating (printing) new money, thereby increasing the overall money supply in the economy.
Over the last year alone, for example, the money supply has grown by almost $2.6 trillion dollars, a 14.7% increase since October 2020. This large increase has left us with more money chasing fewer goods.
Individually, there is not much we can do to address the root causes of inflation. But now is a good time to refinance your mortgage or purchase your new home, because with high inflation interest rates are expected to rise in the near future.
Also, if you don’t already have a personal or family budget, now is the time to sit down and take a serious look at your finances to prepare for the year ahead.