There is a tendency for the average individual to make sub-optimal decisions when evaluating risk.
Many individuals overestimate the likelihood that a relatively low-probability event will occur and underestimate the likelihood that a relatively high-probability event will occur.
Evaluating risk in this manner can lead to adverse outcomes. For example, an individual may overestimate the likelihood that they will die in a plane crash and refuse to fly on an airplane. That same individual may also underestimate the likelihood that they will die of cardiovascular disease and therefore engage in unhealthy eating habits because they do not believe a heart attack will happen to them.
In both cases — overestimating the probability of a plane crash and underestimating the probability of cardiovascular disease — the individual made a decision that potentially increased their chance of death instead of decreasing it.
Objectively understanding risk is therefore essential to making informed decisions in our day-to-day life that will help to keep us safe.
With this observation in mind, I would like to highlight some information regarding the risk associated with distracted driving so that individuals can make better-informed decisions while driving.
First, remember that driving distractions come in many forms. Information on AAA’s website notes that anything that results in you taking your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or your mind off the road can be viewed as a distraction.
Looking at roadside billboards, engaging in personal grooming, reaching for objects in the car, eating, adjusting the infotainment, or even a conversation with a passenger while driving are just a few examples of potential distractions.
Of course, using a smartphone while driving is one of the most well-known distractions and the ubiquity of cellphones in the United States makes this distraction risk virtually omnipresent. It is therefore important to be aware of these, and other potential distractions, so that you can take measures to reduce or eliminate driving while distracted.
I would also like to note that data suggest distractions do, in fact, play a role in causing accidents. For example, information on AAA’s website indicates that taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles the risk of a crash.
In addition, data reported on the Insurance Information Institute’s website indicate that approximately eight percent of all fatal automobile accidents that occurred in 2018 involved a distraction. Those same data indicate that, of the fatal automobile accidents that involved a distraction in 2018, approximately 13 percent involved distractions by cellphones.
I also note that my colleagues and I have employed some more advanced statistical methods to analyze fatal accident data and our preliminary analysis suggests that distracted drivers are 3 to 5 times more likely to cause a fatal crash than focused drivers. Our preliminary analysis also suggests that distracted drivers represent 3 to 4 percent of drivers on the road during any given time period.
Not surprisingly, given the risk associated with distracted driving, many states have enacted laws aimed at reducing distracted driving. Most of these laws restrict or prohibit the use of smartphones while driving, so be aware of these laws.
The Insurance Information Institute provides information regarding which states have laws that restrict the use of smartphones while driving.
I encourage everyone reading this article to learn as much as you can about distracted driving so that you can make informed decisions that keep you safe on the road.