Merchants in downtown Greenville seized a window of opportunity to dress up their businesses for the holiday season in order to win the 2021 Uptown Storefront Decorating Contest.
The contest encouraged businesses to transform their brick-and-mortar establishments into glowing facades with light creations and winter wonderland displays to encourage visits to downtown Greenville during the holidays, according to a news release.
Merchants created window displays incorporating holiday decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, window art and twinkling lights. These decorations will remain up throughout the holiday season.
A total of 20 businesses took part in the competition and more than 250 votes were cast, according to the release.
Storefront decorations were voted on by the public through an online voting tool hosted on Uptown Greenville’s social media platforms.
Voters were encouraged to consider originality, light displays and overall appearance.
The winners are:
First: Greenville Museum of Art
Second: SoCo Farm and Food
Third (tie): King’s Deli and Sup Dogs
Each winner will receive a gift card to an Uptown Merchant of their choice and bragging rights for the year, the release stated.