A Third Street Academy student works with a STEM kit provided by the Pitt Pirates robotics team. Team members, who have volunteered at the academy and Boys & Girls Clubs in the past, sent robotics supplies and activities to the groups when COVID-19 kept them from meeting together.

 Contributed photo

UScellular has announced a $30,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) in Pitt County to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. The company has invested in the clubs to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.

The STEM learning and experience provided is designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow, and according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, the youth at clubs display far greater interest in pursuing STEM careers than their peers nationally (52% vs. 27%).


