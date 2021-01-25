U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide additional assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), expanding eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities as well as updating payments to compensate some producers who already applied for the program.
Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency until Feb. 26.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep impact on the farm economy, and we are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” Perdue said. “As part of implementing CFAP 1 and CFAP 2, we identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief.
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a CFAP application or producers who need to modify an existing one can do so by contacting their local USDA Service Center. New applicants can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364.
In addition to the changes being made to CFAP, per language in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the Farm Service Agency will extend 2020 Marketing Assistance Loans to provide additional flexibility for farmers.
To learn more about this additional assistance, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment.
Service centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.