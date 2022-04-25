ictra, the leading Verizon Wireless retailer with approximately 7,000 employees across 49 states, has acquired Las Vegas-based telecommunications company Go Wireless, further expanding its company-wide footprint with 1,594 locations across the United States.
The expansion will support economic efforts for future store-level employment opportunities, adding 600 sales jobs at a majority of the company’s field area and store locations.
Under the plan, Go Wireless’ field staff, store managers and sales associates will become Victra employees and the company’s Las Vegas-based back-office support staff will stay on to help support post-acquisition integration.
“Victra has a great reputation as a top industry retailer with years of strong performance,” said Victra, CEO and Chairman of the Board Rich Balot. “Similar to Go Wireless, Victra has a focus on delivering a world-class retailer experience with a commitment to growth for our company and our employees, and we look forward to bringing our organizations together.”
Victra was founded as a partnership by Richard and David Balot in October 1996 in Wilson, North Carolina, and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Victra was incorporated as ABC Phones of North Carolina Inc. in 1999.
Today, Victra is independently owned and operated in Raleigh, with more 230 people in the Store Support Center. In 2020, Victra opened its Victra Contact Center in Winterville, now employing hundreds of team members who handle calls in support of Victra stores.
According to a news release, Victra believes in inspiring its employees through its unique culture and core values of innovation, collaboration, integrity, performance and celebration. In addition, the company supports giving back in the communities where our employees live and work.
To aid in this goal, the company launched Victra Cares, a program that promotes a culture of giving that inspires employees, helps make positive change within local communities and assists employees during times of need.
Through Victra Cares, the company has partnered with many charitable organizations including Building Homes for Heroes, Feeding America and in 2022 a new partnership just launched with the USO. In 2020-21, Victra made a donation to support Feeding America that provided 1.5 million meals to those in need across the country, with a focus on communities where it operates stores.